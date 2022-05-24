Taxes Today, more than 1.6 million Finns have their last tax return date

The teleworker should check to see if they are eligible for a workroom deduction.

Today is the deadline for tax returns for more than 1.6 million Finns, the Tax Administration reminds.

According to the tax administration, more than 1.6 million employees and pensioners must check and, if necessary, complete the pre-filled tax return by today.

“At the latest, it’s time to go make sure everything is in order on the tax return. We in the Tax Administration get a lot of information automatically, but it is everyone’s responsibility to check that it is correct. There are also many deductions that you need to keep in mind to complete your tax return in order to reap the tax benefits this year, ”the chief inspector Raisa Vanhala says the Tax Administration’s press release.

The most popular tax deductions are home-to-work travel expenses, household deductions, and income-deduction deductions.

“Many employees still worked remotely last year, so it’s worth checking to see if you’re eligible for a workroom deduction. It is included in income-generating expenses. Distance may also have affected the amount of travel expenses between home and work, ”Vanhala reminds.

The Tax Administration’s easiest way to check and complete a tax return is in the OmaVero online service. If there is still time to complete the tax return, in practice the only way to get the changes done in time is to work electronically in OmaVero. Paper forms must be received by the Tax Administration by the deadline.