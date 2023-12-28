Taxes | The taxman's warnings fell on deaf ears – December's nasty tax surprise hit

Hundreds of thousands ignored the taxman's warnings in the fall.

Did you come? a nasty Christmas surprise, i.e. Did December's salary go to a higher additional tax rate?

So did hundreds of thousands of others.

Many received a kind of negative Christmas bonus at Christmas because the income limit was exceeded. December's income always has a higher additional percentage if the income limit marked on the tax card is exceeded. Such an additional percentage can be, for example, more than 40, which is already felt in the net income.

The matter concerns hundreds of thousands of wage earners. Already at the end of October, the tax administration warned that 965,000 people will exceed the income limit if they receive income as they did from January to September.

Now, the most recent information in the taxman's statistics is from December 7, when there were still 816,000 of them.

At that time, only a good half of them had made some change to their tax card during the year, but 384,000 people had not reacted by that day. That means a higher tax rate in December.

“If receives the same amount of income at the end of the year as he has received up to that point and the limit is exceeded, then we recommend changing the tax rate so as not to shake it by, for example, forty percent”, says the procedure manager Päivi Ylitalo From the tax administration.

In the autumn, the Tax Administration reminded some of the customers whose income limit was in danger of being reached via a Suomi.fi message or a text message.

“We send a proposal and ask if this is the situation for the rest of the year. But our proposals don't go over well, people don't react to them. Maybe many people think that the matter is not topical yet”, says Ylitalo.

According to him, the matter may then become relevant at Christmas time, when the money may have already been used for Christmas expenses.

So the Tax Administration caught up on the matter in October and said that when you change your tax card, the changed tax percentage will be taken into account in connection with the November and December income.

If has paid too little advance taxes and wants to avoid possible additional penalties, it is not too late to react.

“The situation can still be saved by paying an additional advance during January. The easiest way to do it is to use a tax calculator to calculate how much tax you have to pay.”

The tax percentage calculator can be found on the vero.fi page, and you can apply for an additional advance in the Omavero service. You can also get a decision from there, which is immediately valid. By paying an additional advance, you can reduce your fees.

In January, the December tax card is still used, but the income limit starts at zero, so the basic tax percentage is used. In other words, the additional tax rate like Christmas does not come from January's salary.