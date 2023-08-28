Taxes | The Tax Administration warns: Almost a million people have too low a tax rate for the rest of the year

The Tax Administration urges wage earners to check their own income limit and, if necessary, get a new tax card.

Nearly one million people have too low a tax rate, informs the Tax Administration. According to the taxman’s estimate, the income limit for the tax card will be exceeded by 970,000 people, if they receive income at the same rate at the end of the year as in January–July 2023.

When the income limit is exceeded, the income is taxed at an additional percentage higher than the basic tax rate.

If your income has changed significantly since the beginning of the year, it is worth getting a new tax card in Personal Tax for the rest of the year, reminds the Chief Inspector of the Tax Administration Heikki Koskela in the bulletin.

“When you make a new tax card now, higher income and a possible increased tax rate will be taken into account in the withholding tax evenly throughout the fall.”

The sufficiency of the income limit of the tax card can be checked from Personal tax, the tax card or the prepayment decision delivered with the tax card.

Tax administration also reminds those who applied for an electricity deduction at the beginning of the year to renew their tax card based on realized electricity energy costs.

A total of 1,800 people applied for an electricity deduction at the beginning of the year by estimating their January–April electricity costs for the tax card application.

If the electrical energy costs declared for the tax card were based on an estimate, now it is worth checking the electricity bills for January–April and applying for a new tax card for the rest of the year with the realized costs, the Tax Administration points out.

You are entitled to an electricity deduction if the electricity costs in January–April were more than 2,000 euros in total. The costs do not include the transmission of electricity.

A total of 2,200 people have applied for electricity reduction this year, says the Tax Administration.

You can still apply for an electricity deduction either by reporting the January-April electricity costs in the tax card application or by adding them to the pre-filled tax return next spring.

Can The Tax Administration reminds its customers of the imminent exceeding of the income limit by text message.

For four years now, the tax authority has been sending text messages to customers whose tax card income limit, according to its information, threatens to be exceeded. This fall, messages will be sent to a total of approximately 8,000 customers, of which 4,000 received a message last week.

The text message tells you to check the income limit and, if necessary, make a new tax card in Omavero.

“Vero Skatt appears as the sender in text messages from the tax administration. They don’t have links to anything, and they don’t ask customers for information, but guide them to act in Omavero if necessary,” says Koskela in the announcement.