Taxes | The new instruction shrinks food delivery fees even more – “Unable to do the work”

Two key invoicing service companies say they have stopped paying tax-free travel expense reimbursements for food shipments after receiving “guidance” from the Tax Administration. According to the representative of food couriers, the change may drive many couriers out of the industry.

The change concerns food couriers operating as so-called light entrepreneurs. Small entrepreneurs do not have their own business name and they bill food delivery companies, such as Wolt, through invoicing service companies. In practice, the invoicing service therefore passes the fee paid by the food delivery company to the food sender.

Such services are offered, for example, by Free.fi and Truster, which are Woltin by the most used invoicing services among Wolt couriers.

For example, the invoicing service Free.fi said on their website in July that he received guidance from the Tax Administration, according to which tax-free compensation for travel expenses cannot be paid to food shipments.

“We have received guidance from the Tax Administration, according to which, under the prevailing circumstances, tax-free compensation for travel expenses cannot be paid to food delivery customers. For this reason, Free.fi has stopped paying these compensations from July 1, 2023 for the time being,” says the invoicing service.

“The remuneration received by food couriers will in the future be fully taxable income.”

HS has also seen an email sent by the invoicing service Truster to a Wolt courier about the matter. The message, dated at the beginning of September, states that due to the changed practices of the Tax Administration, it is not possible to pay tax-free cost compensation to messenger partners operating as light entrepreneurs.

“The change is related to the commission agreement between the courier partner and Wolt and it applies to all invoicing services. According to the tax administration’s instructions, travel allowances must be agreed upon either as part of the overall salary agreement or in addition to the compensation paid for work. No invoicing service can pay tax-free allowances in Wolt’s invoicing,” the message says.

About Truster, HS is told that it has had “discussions” with the Tax Administration. However, the companies did not elaborate on what kind of guidance or discussions are involved.

The tax administration refused to comment on the matter, citing that it cannot comment on the affairs of individual taxpayers.

“ “Wolt’s fees have decreased and at the same time the price of gasoline has increased. Many don’t have enough money and can’t do the work.”

of HS according to the interviewed Wolt dispatcher, the change will have a big impact on the income of couriers working as light entrepreneurs, as previously a significant part of their remuneration was paid as tax-free mileage allowances.

The chairman of Pam’s food delivery department of the Service Trade Union says the same Grandpa Nkunda. Pam accepted the association founded by food couriers as her professional chapter in April. There are messengers from both Wolt and Foodora.

“This has a big impact. For example, Wolt’s fees have decreased and at the same time the price of gasoline has increased. Many don’t have enough money and can’t do the work,” he says.

Food couriers’ incomes vary, but for example, a Wolt courier who works over 90-hour weeks was interviewed by HS at the end of September told that he currently earns around 1,500 euros a month. Wolt does not comment on the earnings of an individual transmitter, but according to the company, working 90 hours a week, the monthly earnings are at least several thousand euros a month.

The maximum tax-free mileage allowance is 53 cents per kilometer when driving in your own car.

Nkunda according to the food couriers can be roughly divided into two groups. There are highly educated couriers, many of whom have their own business name. Many couriers who have no training work as light entrepreneurs. A large number of them have an immigrant background, and they don’t necessarily have the know-how to be an entrepreneur, says Nkunda.

Nkunda believes that a large part of those belonging to the latter group may stop working as food couriers, because after the change they will have so little money left in their hands.

“They are leaving this industry,” he says.

According to Nkunda, for example, in Jyväskylä, a dozen food couriers he knows have stopped after they received information about the removal of tax-free allowances.

Wolt currently has around 6,000 active food couriers in Finland. According to the company, light entrepreneurship is popular among them, but there are no exact figures on the number. More than 10 percent of Foodora’s approximately 6,000 couriers invoice the company through invoicing services. There are no statistics on how many work as small entrepreneurs and how many with their own business name.

In reality Tax Administration instructions however, they also do not prohibit invoicing service companies from paying compensation for food shipments, as long as certain conditions are met. According to the Tax Administration, no changes have been made to the instructions recently.

Thus, the question arises as to whether tax-free compensation has been paid to food shipments contrary to the instructions of the Tax Administration.

First of all, the invoicing service company can pay tax-free compensation, as long as the person performing the work, i.e. the food delivery company, and his customer, i.e. the food delivery company, have agreed on compensation.

In addition, the invoicing service company and the sender must have agreed that the company pays the compensation it invoices from the sending company for the work as a salary, not as compensation. Travel expenses can also be deducted in taxation as income acquisition expenses.

However, in one of the commission agreements between Wolt and the food delivery company seen by HS, it is stated that “the delivery partner is not entitled to expense reimbursements, benefits or compensation for travel or other expenses.”

The invoicing service company must also find out in some way what has been agreed between the sender and the food delivery company regarding the reimbursement of travel costs.

According to the instructions of the tax administration, the courier must submit a travel invoice to the invoicing service company, from which the cost reimbursements must be itemized in the invoice that the invoicing service again delivers to the food delivery company. The food courier company accepts the compensation by paying the invoice.

The travel invoice delivered by the sender to the invoicing service company must state the purpose of the trip, the destination, the travel route if necessary, the method of travel and the start and end times of the trip.

of HS according to the interviewed Wolt courier, there are differences between invoicing services in how they have previously asked couriers to itemize the kilometers they have driven.

For example, according to him, Free.fi has demanded to report the kilometers driven for each day, while for Truster, according to him, the total number of kilometers driven during the earning period and a screenshot of the Wolt application has been enough. Wolt pays the invoiced fees for referrals twice a month.

Free.fi tells HS via email that it has previously tried to ensure that matters related to travel and expense reimbursements have been agreed “clearly enough between the client and the small business owner, either in the actual written contract of assignment, on the itemized invoice mentioned in the instructions of the Tax Administration, or otherwise, for example, in the written instructions given by the client to small businesses in terms of”.

“Verification varies by industry and by light entrepreneur and client,” the company says.

HS also asked Truster how it has verified in the past that shippers and their clients have agreed to pay reimbursements for travel expenses, but Truster did not answer the question.

Also the taxman has paid attention to whether travel expense reimbursements have been invoiced in an appropriate manner. The Tax Administration has prepared an update to the instructions regarding compensation for travel expenses paid by invoicing service companies. The draft of the guideline update is in the opinion round.

In the draft seen by HS, it is stated that so far the invoice breakdown has been considered sufficient evidence of the content of the contract between the contractor and his client. However, problems have been identified here.

“Since then, it has become apparent that often the assignment agreement between the client and the person performing the work has not corresponded to the travel invoice or invoice itemization, or attempts have been made to artificially convert old contracts into total fee agreements using invoice itemization. In total compensation situations, when the final amount of the invoice is the same despite travel expense reimbursements, the customer does not necessarily have the same interest in evaluating the content of the invoice itemization as when travel expense reimbursements are paid in addition to the compensation paid for work,” the draft reads.

The draft guidelines do not specify which industry it is about or whether the problems specifically concern food shipments.

The tax administration’s draft guidelines emphasize the invoicing service company’s obligation to ensure that compensation has been agreed between the client and the person performing the work, for example by asking to see a written commission agreement. In addition, the invoicing service must make sure that the reimbursements are based on actual work trips and that they meet the requirements for tax-free travel expense reimbursements.

If compensations are paid unjustifiably or, for example, without an appropriate travel invoice, invoicing service companies may face tax penalties.

“If the invoicing service company has paid compensation for travel expenses to the person performing the work without a travel invoice or otherwise unjustified, the undelivered withholding taxes and the employer’s health insurance premiums will be assigned to the invoicing service company in the same way as to the employer,” the draft guidelines say.

Story edited on 23.9. 6:00 p.m.: Added a comment from Wolt’s representative: Wolt does not comment on the earnings of individual transmitters, but according to the company, working 90 hours a week, the monthly earnings are at least several thousand euros per month.