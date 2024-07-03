Taxes | The first tax refunds are paid today

Taxes|The Tax Administration warns that fraud attempts will also increase during the tax refund period.

The first ones tax refunds are paid today. Business name entrepreneurs, agricultural practitioners and their spouses receive returns from last year.

Refunds are paid to approximately 210,000 customers, a total of approximately EUR 226 million.

The Tax Administration says in its announcement that refunds are paid during the day, so if the money does not appear in the account in the morning, it is worth checking the situation again later in the day.

Tax refunds will be paid hereafter every month until the end of the year. The majority of Finns receive their refunds either in August or September.

Scammers may be activated

The Tax Administration warns that fraud attempts will also increase during the tax refund period.

“Although some of the scam messages look very genuine, you should not click on the links in them. The messages sent by the Tax Administration never contain links, and the Tax Administration never asks the customer for bank information in a message,” says the Chief Inspector of the Tax Administration Juha Villman in the bulletin.

The decision on tax refunds is sent to Omavero, where the customer must log in via a web browser. The tax decision will also be a trigger for the customer by e-mail or Suomi.fi– application, if you are using electronic authority transactions. There is no link to Omavero in the e-mail message.

The tax decision will also come home as a paper letter, if the customer has not implemented electronic dealings with the authorities.