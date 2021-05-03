Taxes The first deadline for employees ’tax returns is tomorrow, such deductions for telework can be made

Telework-related expenses, such as office and equipment costs, can be deducted as income-generating expenses. If business trips have been made on public transport, the employee can also reduce the cost of the masks they purchase themselves.

Wage earners the first deadline for completing the tax return is tomorrow, Tuesday, May 4th. Other deadlines are May 11 and 18. My day is marked on the pre-filled tax return and is also reported on the Omavero service.

Last spring, 1.3 million people completed or corrected a pre-filled tax return. The tax administration expects the amount to increase this year due to an exceptional interest rate year, as teleworking, for example, may have reduced travel costs between home and work. On the other hand, some may reduce the cost of teleworking or the cost of masks for business trips if the trip is made in public.

Tax Administration Communications Manager Nilla Hietamäki according to, the consequences of the coronary pandemic are primarily on the taxation of employees, with as many as 95 percent of them reporting online.

“Therefore, no queues for submitting a tax return are expected,” Hietamäki says in a statement from the Tax Administration.

Due to the interest rate pandemic, the Tax Administration recommends that you avoid doing business in the office and make additions to the Omavero service if possible. HS gathered last-minute tips on how, for example, telework costs can be deducted from taxation.

For teleworking related expenses can be deducted as income generation expenses. Income-generating expenses include, for example, telework reduction related to teleworking, telecommunication costs and equipment costs. If the total income-generating expenses are less than 750 euros from last year, they do not have to be declared, as the Tax Administration automatically makes an income-related deduction of 750 euros for all employees.

Income acquisition expenses reduce the amount of the employee’s taxable income. How much less tax will be payable after deductions depends on the employee’s performance. Chief Inspector of the Tax Administration Minna Palomäki however, according to them, these are rather small sums, and middle-income people talk about a few tens of euros.

Office reduction the simplest method of reporting is a schematic deduction. A schematic reduction in workrooms is available even if there is no separate work space, and no statement of costs is required. The schematic workroom reduction covers office rent, light, electricity, heat and cleaning. Furniture, ie a desk or office chair, is also included in the schematic reduction, so it can no longer be reduced separately.

The schematic reduction in workrooms is affected by the number of telework done. If you have worked remotely more than half of all working days last year, the amount of the schematic workroom reduction is 900 euros. If, on the other hand, telework has been performed regularly for less than half of the working days of the year, the amount of the schematic workroom reduction is 450 euros. Occasional teleworkers receive a schematic deduction of 225 euros. Therefore, if you have done teleworking less than half the time and there are no other expenses, it is not worth making the deduction at all, as it is below the automatic income generation deduction of EUR 750.

Office costs can also be reduced according to actual costs. If, for example, a separate workspace is used for teleworking, the actual cost of the workspace can be deducted for tax purposes instead of the schematic reduction of the workspace. In this case, furniture acquired for work may also be deducted for tax purposes, but there must be supporting documents for the acquisitions made. However, only occasional teleworkers cannot reduce furniture purchases according to actual costs, and telework has had to be done to a significant extent. If the actual costs do not exceed the sum of the schematic deduction, it is advisable to make the deduction according to the schematic deduction.

Also tools and internet access are deductible for the teleworker. Expenses can be deducted from self-paid equipment purchases, such as a computer monitor or keyboard, if they are primarily for work use. The cost of an internet connection can be completely reduced if it is mainly used for work. In turn, the cost of a partially connected Internet connection can be reduced by half.

Business travel expenses can only be reduced depending on how you have actually traveled and therefore those who worked remotely during the pandemic may have to correct their tax return to reflect reality. Travel expenses are always reported according to the cheapest means of transport and only if they exceed 750 euros.

However, if business trips have been made on public transport, it is possible for the employee to deduct the cost of the masks he or she has purchased as travel expenses. The amount of the mask deduction is two euros for each day on which you have made the deductible trip. Deductions can only be made for trips made after 13 August, because at that time the THL issued a mask recommendation for public transport. If you have used masks provided by your employer, no deduction can be made.