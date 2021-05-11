Taxes The deductions for the interest year brought a flood of questions to the taxpayer, but the lack of changes came as a surprise – today is the deadline for filing a 1.7 million tax return

The number of corrections to tax returns has increased moderately, which also surprised the Tax Administration.

Taxman recalls that 1.7 million people need to check, correct and, if necessary, complete their pre-filled tax return today. The deadline for Tuesday is the second deadline for employees to complete their tax return.

By Monday morning, more than a million people had already filed their tax returns.

Last spring, a total of 1.3 million people made additions to their announcements. The tax administration has expected the number of corrections to increase this year due to an exceptional interest rate year, as teleworking, for example, may have reduced travel costs between home and work.

The taxpayer says that compared to last year, a moderate increase in volume is currently visible.

“Even surprisingly moderate,” a leading tax expert Sami Varonen The tax administration tells in a press release.

Varonen thinks the slight increase is due in part to the fact that the same people are making additions and corrections to their announcements. Those who now report telework reductions have thus reported travel expenses to the taxpayer in previous years.

Although the number of supplements themselves has not increased significantly, the Tax Administration has been asked more about deductions related to telework for many years. HS collected a week ago on the eve of the first employee due date tips on how for example, the cost of teleworking can be deducted from taxation.

For some employees, the deadline is a week from 18 May.

Tax administration recalls that, in addition to the deductions, last year ‘s income must be declared no later than the deadline for reviewing the tax return.

Examples of self-reported income are Airbnb and other rental income. Income from virtual currencies must also be declared yourself. If you do not add the missing income to the pre-filled tax return or make other necessary corrections in time, you will have to pay a late fee or tax increase.

Tax refunds will be paid this year no earlier than August – September and no later than December.