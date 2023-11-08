Taxes | The crypto-influencer chased by the USA rose to the top of the income charts in Finland

According to the Finnish taxman, the founder of the Helsinki-based crypto company Hex made over 15 million euros in capital income in 2022.

Taxman published on Wednesday a list of the highest-earning people in Finland in 2022. Perhaps this year’s most interesting name can be found at number 24 on the tax list: Richard James Schuler.

He is also known as Richard Heart.

Heart is a crypto influencer and the founder of Hex crypto company and PulseChain.

The US securities authority SEC accuses Heart, who lives in Finland, of fraud and filed a civil lawsuit against him at the end of July.

According to the Finnish taxman, Heart’s capital income was 15.25 million euros last year.

In 2021, his capital income was 3.3 million euros.

of the United States according to the stock exchange authority, Heart has illegally raised more than a billion dollars in funds from investors by offering unregistered securities. In practice, it has been about selling Hex tokens since 2019.

According to the SEC, Heart embezzled at least $12 million of the funds collected from customers to buy luxury goods. Luxury items include sports cars, luxury watches and a 555-carat black diamond known as the Enigma. It is the largest black diamond in the world.

The Enigma diamond was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in February 2022 for a price of 3.16 million pounds, or according to its current exchange rate, about 1.2 million euros.

Meanwhile, the sports cars bought by Heart have been McLaren and Ferrari.

Heart is a citizen of the United States, but according to information confirmed by the SEC, he lives in Helsinki, Finland. According to the Digital and Population Information Agency (DVV), the person in question can be found in its database. Among other things, he has a Finnish social security number, but finding it in the system does not necessarily mean that he lives in Finland.

According to DVV, he has forbidden the release of his address information.

He was born in 1979.

A screenshot of a July 2023 document from the US Securities and Exchange Commission SEC.

Heart’s accusations have been reported by several international media such as CNN, Verge and Reuters.

Heart has been active YouTube influencer, and has been promoting his Hex cryptocurrency on his social media channels, promising wealth to those who invest in it. Among other things, Heart has politely promised an annual return of up to 38 percent.

Hex’s website states that its long-term goal is to replace traditional credit card and payment service companies and gold as a store of value.

According to many US media, Hex has had a bad reputation and has also been called a scam in the crypto industry. On Hex’s own website the claim is disputed: “Hex is not a scam”.

Lately, the YouTube channel has not been active, but Heart has been publishing videos instead on, for example, TikTok.

Helsingin Sanomat has tried to reach out to Heart in several different communication channels, so far without success.