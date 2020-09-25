Taxes The coronavirus also hit the tax coffin: State tax revenues are falling for the first time since the financial crisis

Nearly half of the drop so far is due to a reduction in corporate taxes. Some of the lost tax revenue is expected to be recovered later as companies pay the taxes they deferred this year.

Coronavirus the economic impact will also cut a notch in state tax revenues this year. Annual tax revenue has increased throughout the 2010s, but this year the development is expected to slow down.

By the end of August, the state had received almost two billion euros less tax revenue than at the same time last year. The drop is in the order of more than four percent.

“Yes the outlook is probably that for this year [verokertymä] remains lower, ”says the specialist Jussi Laitila from the Tax Department of the Ministry of Finance (VM).

The last time the tax collection for the year decreased compared to the previous year is in 2009, ie in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The decline in tax revenue was reported earlier on Friday Yle.

The graph below shows the tax revenue accrued by the beginning of autumn in 2002–2020. Taxes paid to both the Tax Administration and Customs are included. The reference period is the end of August each year, as no more recent data are available for this year.

Almost half of this year’s slump – more than € 782 million – is due to a reduction in corporate taxes. This, in turn, is largely explained by the economic impact of the coronavirus.

This year, many companies have been given extra time to pay VAT due to the interest rate crisis, and VAT paid at the beginning of the year has been temporarily restored. Tax has also been deferred by reducing the amount of Community withholding taxes.

According to Laitila, part of the tax revenue lost this year will be recovered in the coming years when deferred taxes start to be paid.

“They are expected to recover in later years to some extent. There is also some kind of permanent decrease, but it is very difficult to say its size at this stage, ”Laitila comments.

“It depends on what the impact of the crisis is and how long it will last.”

According to the tax administration, the “reduced payment scheme” currently has tax revenues of around € 1.2 billion. Most are VAT.

In addition, real estate taxes will become a slightly smaller pot towards the end of the year than in previous years, as their payment was brought forward this year, and part of the tax revenue has already been received in July-August. However, according to the tax administration, the effect of the early real estate tax on the August statistics is smaller, about EUR 190 million.

Permanently the amount of tax revenue lost depends largely on how quickly the recession is recovered. At the beginning of October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will publish its next macroeconomic forecast for the development of the Finnish economy.

In addition to Laitila, VM, he is also the Director General of the Tax Administration Markku Heikura assessed to HS in Augustthat the decline in corporate tax revenue will continue for the rest of the year.

“The outlook is that the trend will continue similarly until the end of the year. It hardly changes anything from that, ”Heikura said at the time.