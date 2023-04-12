Taxes | The coalition retracts the health tax it previously proposed – “There were a few festive speeches like that”

In its alternative budget, the coalition proposed a tax on sugary and perhaps fatty products. “These have been a bit of celebratory speeches, these sugar, salt and fat taxes,” Timo Heinonen, who led the preparation of the alternative budget, said on Wednesday.

The coalition Congressman Timo Heinonen sees problems in the new health-based tax that the party presented in its alternative budget before the elections. Heinonen himself led the preparation of the alternative budget.

The tax would apply to sugary and possibly fatty foods. In its alternative budget, the coalition calculated that the new tax would generate 300 million euros per year. The money would be used to reduce income taxation.

The Health and Welfare Institute THL and Kela are proposing a similar tax this week. On Wednesday In Yle’s morning interview However, Heinonen was very cautious about the tax.

“These have been a bit of party speeches, these sugar, salt and fat taxes. When some of them have already been discussed in the finance committee in the last government term, they are otherwise not quite simple to regulate”, Heinonen, who himself served in the finance committee, answered the reporter’s question about a possible health tax.

Heinonen according to which it could be difficult to allocate the health tax appropriately.

“I’m a little afraid that taxing sugar sounds good, but it can also lead us to use aspartame. Or when a tax was made on the soda side last season, it hit smoothies, which are pure fruit. If we want to invest more in health, then we’d rather see what we can do with VAT on exercise”, Heinonen said on Yle.

Instead of a new tax, Heinonen, in his interview with Yle, was coming to the conclusion of reducing the current taxes. It would reduce government tax revenues instead of increasing them.

HS asked From Heino in the parliament later on Wednesday, have he and the coalition turned against the health-based tax they presented a moment ago.

“I didn’t say I was against the health tax, but I brought up the fact that there are difficulties in adjusting it. If a suitable model can be found, then what is it? That is, if a solution to the difficulties is found, then the coalition is worth it. Yes, it is in our alternative budget”, Heinonen answered.

Benefit organization The food industry strongly opposes the new health-based tax.

On Wednesday, the organization announced a survey it made to food companies, according to which the health tax “would make the food industry miserable”. The majority of companies that responded to the survey consider that the additional cost brought by the new tax would be difficult to pass on in the food chain.

“The tax would thus remain borne by primary production and the food industry and it would not become a burden on the consumer, which is what the tax aims to achieve,” the announcement says.

