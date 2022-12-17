Taxes | The center proposes a tax carrot for pensioners to continue working, experts are skeptical

Experts are suspicious of the new tax cuts. The proposed reform could encourage some to continue their working career, but raising the retirement age would be more reasonable.

Center proposes a tax incentive for pensioners so that they continue working longer. The center has estimated that this would be financially beneficial for both pensioners and society.

“The idea is to put such a strong incentive in taxation that it feels like it’s coming properly in the hand,” says the party’s vice-chairman Markus Lohi for STT.

The tax reduction would mean that an employee of retirement age would have more net income than from the same salary before reaching retirement age. Continuing your working career would naturally also accumulate more pension.

At the same time, according to the center, the labor shortage, which is primarily due to the fact that the birth rate has been declining for a long time, would be solved.

“The age group entering the labor market has been smaller than those leaving it for a long time. The labor shortage that we have is already affecting the whole society,” says Lohi.

In Finland, the retirement age increases in each age group until it is 65 years. Even after that, the retirement age is linked to the index, so if life expectancy increases, the retirement age may increase with it.

It’s about would be that pensioners would be taxed at 20 percent lower income than during working age. The taxable portion of the monthly earnings of EUR 3,000 would therefore be EUR 2,400.

According to the center’s example calculation, someone who earns 3,000 euros will now have roughly 2,200 euros left after taxes. If he continued to work after retirement age, he would have 2,450 euros left, i.e. 250 euros more than when he was of working age.

With a salary of 5,000 euros, you would have up to 500 euros more in your hand at retirement age.

“Even if a deduction were given, the tax collection paid from the salary to both the state and the municipalities would be clearly better than from the pension,” says Lohi.

The center estimates that the pressure to increase earnings-related pension contributions due to the decrease in the birth rate would also decrease.

The center’s goal is that by the end of the decade, half of Finns would use the incentive and continue working when they reach the minimum retirement age. In this case, according to the center’s estimates, more than 20,000 more person-years of work would be added to the labor market.

According to Lohe, the proposal on tax reduction is one of the most important ways to solve the labor shortage, which the center brings up in its economic program in connection with the elections. The whole will be published in January.

Doubtful attitude towards the new tax reductions Kaisa Kotakorpiprofessor of economics and director of the tax research excellence unit at the University of Tampere.

Economics professor Kaisa Kotakorpi

“They complicate the tax system and are often ineffective,” Kotakorpi replies by email.

In his opinion, the justifications for new tax reductions should be very strong and they should be related to, for example, correcting a clear distortion in the tax system.

Research Professor Tuomas Kosonen The State Economic Research Center (Vatt) states that in the light of international research data, it seems that retirement ages do respond to financial incentives. However, the normal retirement age seems to greatly influence people’s behavior.

Research professor Tuomas Kosonen

“Such a proposed reform could make some people work longer, but the normal retirement age might have a bigger effect.”

Also, according to a study conducted earlier in Finland, the age mentioned in the pension system has a great influence on when people retire.

According to Kosonen, the problem with financial incentives is that if the effect on behavior is not big enough, support systems can become expensive.

“Subsidy must also be paid to those” who would have remained in working life even without the subsidy.

In terms of the sustainability of the public economy, it is an essential question how to get older workers to stay in working life longer. Kosonen offers a remedy for this by raising the retirement age.