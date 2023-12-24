Taxes | The calculators show how your taxes will change next year

Taxation of wage earners will be reduced, but the tax exemption for buying a first home will be removed.

Several taxes change at the turn of the year Petteri Orpon (kok) to comply with the government's first budget.

HS compiled the most relevant tax changes.

Taxation of the wage earner will be reduced

Taxation of the wage earner will be lighter next year, when both taxes and tax-related payments are taken into account.

The reason is above all the reduction in unemployment insurance premiums. In addition, the work income deduction for low- and medium-income earners will be increased.

On the other hand, the taxation of high income earners will be lightened when the periodic solidarity tax is continued with a relaxed approach.

In particular, the taxation of the recipients of the highest pensions, on the other hand, will be slightly tightened, as the pension index increases are greater than the earnings level adjustments in taxation.

The tax exemption for the first home will be removed and the capital transfer tax will be reduced

From the turn of the year, a transfer tax must be paid on the purchase of a first home.

In the past, the buyer of a first home did not have to pay transfer tax if certain conditions were met. In 2022, the first home tax exemption was applied to the sale of approximately 23,000 housing shares and 13,000 residential properties.

At the same time, the property transfer tax will be reduced from 4 percent to 3 percent, and the property transfer tax on housing and real estate shares will be reduced from 2 percent to 1.5 percent. The transfer tax for other securities will be reduced from 1.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

The new tax rates have already been applied retroactively to transactions made on or after October 12, 2023.

The maximum deposit in the share savings account will increase

Starting next year, a maximum of 100,000 euros can be deposited into the share savings account. Previously, the maximum amount was 50,000 euros.

Share savings accounts have been in use since the beginning of 2020. Within the accounts, you can buy and sell stock exchange shares without paying taxes on individual sales. Dividends and interest income are also not taxed when they enter the account. Income is taxed only when money is withdrawn from the dividend account.

Alcohol taxation is getting tighter

The taxation of several alcoholic beverages changes at the turn of the year. For example, taxes on wines, tentacles and spirits will rise. The tax on beer, on the other hand, will be slightly reduced.

The Tax Administration estimates that, on average, the excise duty on alcoholic beverages will increase by approximately two percent, and the prices of alcoholic beverages will increase by approximately one percent.

Nicotine bags are subject to tobacco tax and become more expensive

The Tobacco Tax Act changes at the turn of the year, so that after the turn of the year, the tax must also be paid for so-called nicotine pouches and also for similar products that may enter the market later.

The tobacco tax for, for example, a 12-gram nicotine pouch is about 2 euros. The price will increase by around 2.50 euros per box, estimates the Tax Administration.

The excise duty on transport fuels will be reduced, but the deduction for commuting expenses will be reduced

Some tax changes will also affect the price of movement next year.

The excise tax on transport fuels will decrease by an average of 3.9 cents per liter and the excise tax on diesel oil and its replacement fuels by an average of 3.8 cents per liter. The discount compensates for the increase in pump prices caused by the increase in the level of the distribution obligation for renewable fuels.

Instead, the tax deduction for trips between the apartment and the workplace will be reduced next year, as the deductible will rise from 750 euros to 900 euros and the temporary increases will be eliminated. The maximum amount of the travel expense deduction next year is 7,000 euros, which is 1,400 euros less than last year.

These will also change next year:

The household deduction is expanding

From next year, you can also get a household deduction for physiotherapy or occupational therapy given at home. You get an increased household deduction for services, which will continue in 2024.

The temporary electricity reduction ends

The reduction developed to ease large electricity bills will no longer continue.

The inheritance tax payment period is longer

In the future, the inheritance tax payment period will be 10 years instead of two years.

Corporate taxation is changing

You can get an additional tax deduction for research and development activities next year, and mining companies will have to pay mining mineral tax in the future – among other things.