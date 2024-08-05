Taxes | The biggest batch of tax refunds of the year is paid today

Today a total of EUR 900 million in tax refunds will be paid, says the Tax Administration.

According to the Tax Administration, the tax refund day in August is the largest of the year in terms of number of customers. Tax refunds are paid to 1.8 million Finns today.

The Tax Administration reminds that tax refunds may not appear in the bank account first thing in the morning. If the money does not appear in the account in the evening, the payment date may have been moved, for example, due to the completion of the spouse’s tax return.

Other reasons can be the wrong account number, using a tax refund to pay taxes or having it seized, and information that affects taxation received from elsewhere.

Inspector General of the Tax Administration Juha Villman resemble in the bulletinthat you can check your own situation with Personal Tax.