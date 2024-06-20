Taxes, pensioners and employees are the most affected by inflation. The data

Europe hit hard on Italy for the excessive deficit and now interventions of 10-12 billion per year will be needed to fall within the parameters established by Brussels. From the analysis of Italian public accounts carried out by the Parliamentary Budget Office all the problems and inconsistencies related to taxation emerge. Analysts – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – compare the disposable income Today with that of 2014, at purchasing power parity. The result is the account of the real impact of a decade started by Renzi bonus of 80 euroscontinued with his extension to 100 euros operated by the Conte-2 Government to arrive at four rates by Mario Draghi then reduced to three for this year by the last budget law of the Meloni Government. As two years of inflation in the running they were enough to eat the effects of a decade of IRPEF cuts.

Precisely on this basis – continues Il Sole – the president of the UPB Lilia Cavallari warned in the report that in addition to the “structural roofing“, “any confirmation of the decontribution will require corrective to avoid the distorting effects that occur in the vicinity of application thresholds“. For the pensionersthe imbalance is greater and ends up increasing the tax burden at a purchasing power parity of 1%, while also including other types of income the result is an increase in the load of 0.72 percent. Among employees, interventions on IRPEF have offered at 25 thousand euros gross per year 991 euros of disposable incomebut the inflation of the period called for it 1,343 with a negative balance of 352.