The tax truce begins. Income taxes, VAT, Irap, debts up to 1000 euros. The instructions have arrived for taxpayers who intend to benefit from the tax truce measures envisaged by the 2023 maneuver. With an ‘omnibus’ circular, the Revenue Agency illustrates all the possibilities and methods for taking advantage of the facilitation rules aimed at supporting businesses and families in the current situation of economic crisis. Today’s circular follows the one on the definition of amicable notices, published on 13 January.

Read also

In particular, the practice document contains indications on the regularization of formal irregularities relating to income taxes, VAT and Irap committed up to 31 October 2022, on the “special provision” envisaged for violations on returns relating to the 2021 tax period and earlier , on the adhesion and facilitated definition of the deeds of the assessment procedure and on how to regularize the omitted payments of installments due following acquiescence, assessment with adhesion, complaint or mediation and judicial conciliation.

The document also contains indications on the cancellation of minor debts of up to 1,000 euros entrusted to the collection agent from 2000 to 2015 and on the facilitated definition of the loads entrusted from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022. Space also for indications on the measures in matters of pending litigation (facilitated settlement of tax disputes, facilitated conciliation of tax disputes before the Courts of Tax Justice, facilitated waiver of tax proceedings pending before the Court of Cassation).

Fiscal truce, the circular from the Revenue Agency – Read

In the practice document, the Revenue Agency explains that in order to regularize formal violations it is necessary to pay a sum of 200 euros for each tax period to which the violations refer and to remove the irregularities or omissions. The payment must be made in two equal installments, the first by 31 March 2023 and the second by 31 March 2024.

The Revenue clarifies which violations can be regularized and which cannot: examples of formal violations admitted to regularization include, for example, the failure to communicate the extension or termination of the lease subject to flat rate coupon. On the other hand, those not admitted include the formal violations already contested in deeds that became definitive as of 1 January 2023, and those contained in the deeds of contestation or imposition of sanctions issued as part of the voluntary collaboration procedure (voluntary disclosure).

In the circular, the Revenue Agency also explains that the “special industrious amendment” introduced by the 2023 Budget Law makes it possible to regularize violations concerning validly presented returns relating to the current tax period as at 31 December 2021 and previous tax periods . This facilitation allows taxpayers to pay an amount equal to one eighteenth of the minimum statutory sanctions established by law, in addition to the tax and interest due. Payment of the entire amount or the first installment in the case of installment payments must be made by 31 March 2023. Also by 31 March the irregularities and omissions that are the subject of the amendment will have to be removed. Today’s circular clarifies that it is possible to regularize “substantial” declaratory violations and substantial violations “prodromal” to the presentation of the declaration.

On the other hand, detectable violations pursuant to articles 36-bis of Presidential Decree no. 600 of 1973, and 54-bis of Presidential Decree no. 633 of 1972, and formal violations. In the case of special correction it is possible to resort to the institution of compensation. In any case, to benefit from the regularization it is necessary that, on the date of payment of the amount due or of the first installment, the violations have not already been contested with an act of liquidation, assessment or recovery, contestation and imposition of sanctions, including the communications referred to in article 36-ter of Presidential Decree no. 600/1973. With regard to the facilitated membership and facilitated definition of the deeds of the assessment procedure, the Budget law has provided for the facilitated definition of the deeds of the assessment procedure referring to the taxes administered by the Revenue Agency. In this case, the benefit deriving from the facilitated definition consists in the application of the sanctions envisaged in the amount of one eighteenth of the sanction foreseen by law.

The circular also states that the following can be defined: assessments with acceptance relating to reports of findings delivered by 31 March 2023, to assessment notices and notices of rectification and liquidation that have not been challenged and can still be challenged as of 1 January 2023 and those notified subsequently, but by 31 March 2023, to the invitations to the hearing pursuant to article 5-ter of Legislative Decree no. 218 of 1997, notified by 31 March 2023; assessment notices, adjustment and liquidation notices and recovery deeds, if as of 1 January 2023, they have not been challenged and are still open to challenge; or are notified by the Revenue Agency after that date, until 31 March 2023.

The envisaged procedure provides for the possibility of regularizing, through the full payment of the tax alone, the omitted or deficient payment of the installments subsequent to the first relating to the sums due following an assessment with adhesion or acquiescence of the assessment notices and the adjustment notices and liquidation, as well as following a complaint or mediation, expired on 1 January 2023 and for which the payment notice or the notice has not yet been notified. The regularization procedure also applies to amounts, including in installments, relating to conciliations that expired on 1 January 2023 and for which the payment notice or the notification deed have not yet been notified. In the event of regularization of omitted installment payments, the possibility of proceeding with compensation is excluded. The completion takes place with the full payment of the amount due, regardless of the installment payment.

The circular clarifies that on 1 January 2023 the installment to be regularized must have expired, and therefore the ordinary payment term must have elapsed. It is possible to regularize the omitted payment even when, on 1 January 2023, a cause for forfeiture of installments has occurred pursuant to article 15-ter of Presidential Decree n. 602/1973.

Cancellation of debts up to 1,000 euros and facilitated settlement of charges entrusted to collection agents: in agreement with the Revenue-Collection Agency, circular no. 2/E today dedicates space to clarifications on the write-off of debts of up to 1,000 euros entrusted to collection agents from 1 January 2000 to 31 December 2015 and on the facilitated definition of loads entrusted to collection agents from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022. Facilitated settlement of tax disputes: The facilitated settlement of tax disputes concerns disputes attributed to the tax jurisdiction, in which the Revenue Agency or the Customs and Monopolies Agency is a party, pending as of 1 January 2023 in each state and degree of the judgment, including that in Cassation and that established following a referral and requires the payment of a certain amount related to the value of the dispute and differentiated in relation to the state and degree in which the pending judgment to be defined. In this regard, the circular specifies that not only the disputes established against deeds of a tax nature, such as assessment notices and deeds imposing sanctions, can be defined, but also those relating to purely collection deeds.

The facilitated settlement, according to the circular from the Revenue Agency, is finalized with the presentation of an application for settlement and with the payment made, by 30 June 2023, of the full amount due for each autonomous dispute. The possibility of using the compensation provided for by article 17 of Legislative Decree no. is excluded. 241 of 1997. In the event that the amounts due exceed 1,000 euros, payment by installments is permitted in a maximum of 20 quarterly installments of the same amount, to be paid, respectively, by 30 June, 30 September, 20 December and 31 March of each year.