Holidays are over for the tax authorities too. The Revenue Agency reopens its doors on September 5, the date from which the terms for payment start running again following the communications received from taxpayers for irregularities and the results of formal checks. While from September 1, the notifications of friendly notices and compliance letters will start running again.

Fifth installment of the fourth scrappage

THENext month the fifth installment of the fourth scrapping will be paid, postponed from July 31st to September 15th. The deferral was introduced earlier this month with the legislative decree containing ‘Supplementary and corrective provisions regarding the collaborative compliance regime, rationalization and simplification of tax obligations and biennial preventive settlement agreement’.

The Revenue Agency reminds that ”to maintain the benefits of the simplified definition it is necessary to make the payment of the fifth installment by September 15, 2024” and that ”in consideration of the 5 days of tolerance granted by law, and the deferrals provided for in the case of deadlines coinciding with holidays (September 15, 21 and 22), payments made by Monday September 23, 2024 will be considered timely”. The last installment of 2024 must be paid by November 30 (or according to the deadlines of your plan contained in the communication of the amounts due).

The other deadlines

On September 16, banks, trust companies and investment firms will have to pay the Tobin taxi.e. the monthly payment of the tax on financial transactions. By the same date, the flat-rate tax for ‘short-term rentals’ must be paid by real estate brokers and managers of online sites that deal with short-term rentals. A 21% withholding tax is expected on rents or fees collected or paid in August.

On September 20, electricity companies will have to send the communication to the Revenue Agency of the detailed data relating to the TV license charged, credited, collected and paid in the previous month. Finally, on September 30, car owners will have to pay the road tax or super tax, depending on the engine size of their vehicle. On the same date, for those who have joined the ‘special repentance’ and have chosen to pay by installments, the seventh installment of the fine reduced to 1/18 of the minimum is due.