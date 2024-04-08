Taxes | Research: Tighter taxation caused Finns to switch to sugar-free drinks

According to the State Economic Research Center, the candy tax had no effect on the consumption of sweets and ice cream. However, tighter taxation caused consumers to switch from soft drinks containing sugar to sugar-free ones.

in Finland the sweets tax that was in use had little effect on the consumption of sweets and ice cream, according to a recent research report by the State Economic Research Center VATT.

Sweets tax was introduced in Finland in 2011 for sweets, ice creams and soft drinks. It was also increased in 2012.

As a result of the increase, the average prices of ice cream and sweets increased by 10 percent, but it did not reduce their sales. The confectionery tax was waived in 2017, and that had no effect on consumption either.

Soft drinks the change in taxation, on the other hand, also changed consumption. In 2014, the tax on soft drinks containing sugar was increased, but the tax on sugar-free drinks remained unchanged.

After the tax increase, the total consumption of soft drinks remained at the same level as before, but the consumption of sugar-free drinks increased. Consumption was therefore clearly steered from sugary drinks to sugar-free ones.

“This tax change caused strong changes in consumption, although this did not happen with other tax changes. Instead of sugary soft drinks, consumers were offered a very similar and substitute product in sugar-free drinks, which were not affected by the tax increase,” says VATT's research professor Tuomas Kosonen in the bulletin.

Even at the moment, drinks containing sugar are taxed more severely in Finland than sugar-free drinks.

VATT's research report has used, among other things, S Group's national sales data from the end of 2009 to the end of 2018.

“Other international studies have also observed consumption effects when the tax is applied to sugary soft drinks, which have a close substitute product in sugar-free soft drinks,” says a researcher at the research institute Labore Sami Jysmä in VATT's announcement. Jysmä is one of the authors of the research report.

Similar ones research results have been obtained recently, for example Statesidewhose sales of sugary drinks in five big cities have decreased significantly thanks to the sugar tax.

In the United States, researchers saw the result as further evidence that health taxes work. They estimate that adjusting the tax would pay off on a wider scale.

The health tax has also been a topic of discussion in Finland. For example, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) flashed the Confederation of Taxpayers in March at the event health tax, which could mean, for example, a tax on sugar, hard fat and salt.

However, the authors of VATT's report do not believe in the effectiveness of a broad health-based tax.

According to research professor Kosonen, first of all, no research evidence has been found that a wider tax would direct consumers to healthier alternatives.

“For some individual products, the tax can do this, as in this case [VATT:n] the study was about sugary soft drinks. Admittedly, there is already an increased tax on soft drinks for these at the moment.”

Secondly, based on VATT's research, consumption taxes would seem to have health effects only if the tax is targeted precisely and a close and healthier replacement product is found for the taxed product.

A general health tax, on the other hand, would target a large number of foodstuffs. For a large part of them, there are no healthy and close substitute alternatives.

“The consumption-guiding effects of such a tax would probably remain very small. Then the disadvantages of the new tax could exceed its benefits,” says Kosonen.

For example professor of nutrition Mikael Fogerholmin by the risk is that the tax could affect different population groups differently. At worst, it could promote the health of high-income earners and at the same time harm the health of low-income earners.

Emeritus Professor of Tax Law Esko Linnakangas has in turn held almost certainlythat the tax would be contrary to the principle of equality, according to which everyone is equal before the law.

“When deviating from equal and neutral taxation, it must be possible to reliably demonstrate that there is an acceptable basis for the deviation. Promoting health is of course a good goal in itself, but it is not enough if there is no reliable evidence that the tax effectively promotes health,” he said.

If it is desired to collect more tax revenue from the consumption of foodstuffs, VATT's Kosonen would recommend using existing taxes, i.e. in practice tightening the value added tax on food.