One month slip: from 30 September to 31 October next. There will be more time to present the model 730. Consistent with the commitment to lighten tax obligations, a commitment that was necessary due to the Covid emergency, the Government reports the Messenger, is ready to postpone the terms relating to the declaration which concerns taxpayers.

Choice suggested by large sectors of the majority and which was also made necessary by the fact that this year Caf and brokers will be grappling with the introduction of the single allowance for children, a reform that involves further commitments for those who have to deal with declarations.

The slippage of the terms of presentation of 730 (through the pre-filled form made available by the Revenue Agency which can also be used with the “do it yourself” channel), continues the daily newspaper of the Caltagirone group, is in some way connected to postponement of the Irpef payments of the 2019 balance is of the 2020 deposit which, rules in hand, must be andcompleted by June 30th, or by 30 July, increasing the amounts to be paid by 0.40%. The Government has now decided to postpone the terms of payments to at least next July 20.