A waiter serves the tables on a terrace on the Malvarrosa beach (Valencia). EFE

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has caused the largest decrease in the tax burden on wages since the financial crisis, according to the latest report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Taxing Wages 2021, published this Thursday. The Paris-based agency explains that the fall in household income, as well as the reforms implemented to mitigate the impact of the recession, have been the main responsible for the reduction. In Spain, the tax burden on wages also fell last year, 0.12 percentage points for a single worker who earns an average salary – compared to 0.39 in the OECD – and stood at 39.3% of the net salary. Despite the reduction, this percentage is almost five points above the average of the entity’s member countries, although it is lower than that of countries such as Germany (49%), France (46.4%) or Italy (46%).

The report analyzes both income taxes and Social Security contributions, breaking down those paid by the employee and those paid by the employer. In Spain, the weight of personal income tax for workers is actually almost two points lower than the group average: 11.4% in 2020. The contribution of employees to Social Security is also lower ―4.9% compared to 8.3% of the OECD. Where the burden is well above the average is in the social contributions paid by companies: 23% compared to 13.3%.

More information

The organization also reports that taxation on wages is very uneven among its member countries. It ranges from a zero burden in Colombia for a single worker without children, to 51.5% in Belgium, the State with the most tax pressure on wages. It is followed by Germany (49%), Austria (47.3%) and France (46.6%). At the other extreme, after Colombia, are Chile (7%) and New Zealand (19.1%).

According to the agency, the tax burden for a single worker with an average salary was 34.6% in 2020, a decrease of 0.39 percentage points from the previous year. It is the largest reduction since 2000, when the OECD published the first report on the tax burden on wages, surpassed only by that registered during the last financial crisis: then it fell 0.48 percentage points in 2008, and another 0.52 points percentage in 2009.

Impact of the crisis

Between 2019 and 2020, the tax burden on work, taking into account a single worker without children, decreased in 29 of the 37 countries that are part of the OECD. The biggest drops were recorded in Lithuania, the United States, Poland, Italy, Canada and Korea. These decreases were mainly due to measures implemented as a result of the health crisis – especially benefits and one-off transfers, rather than changes in fiscal figures.

Most of these policies have resulted in deferral of tax payments, including social contributions paid by companies, other forms of employment support, extensions of sick leave or direct aid. And these policies benefited families with children the most.

In 2020, the burden on households with children and a single salary fell by more than one percentage point in 16 countries – 1.1 points on average – led by Lithuania (decrease of 9.8 points), the USA, Poland and Italy. The highest tax burden for these families was recorded in Turkey (38.2%), compared to the OECD average of 24.4%, followed by Greece, Switzerland and France. At the other extreme were Colombia, New Zealand, Chile and Switzerland. In the case of single-parent families, the average drop was 1.6 points, down to 13.7%.

In the case of couples with children and a single salary, the tax burden in Spain stood at 33.9% in 2020, after decreasing 0.16 points compared to 2019.