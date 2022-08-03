The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, considered this Wednesday that it is “immoral” that oil and gas companies are recording record profits in the midst of the current energy crisis and urged all governments to tax their “excess profits”.

“This grotesque greed is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable while destroying our only home”Guterres said at a news conference. The head of the United Nations called on governments around the world to levy more taxes on these “excessive profits” and use the proceeds to “support the most vulnerable people in these difficult times.”

The Portuguese politician recalled that the combined profits of the largest energy companies at a global level approached 100,000 million dollars in the first quarter of this year and that the business in this sector has a “massive cost” in environmental effects.

Opposition to the measure

Asked about the possible opposition to these measures, Guterres considered that “Nothing is going to be more popular than taxing excessive company profits and distributing that money to the most vulnerable families”.

“I don’t think there is any problem of popularity. What there is is a problem of lobbying against it and sometimes the lobbyists are very powerful and have a lot of influence,” said the former socialist prime minister of Portugal.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans (right) discuss the “Saving Gas for a Safe Winter” package.

Guterres expressed himself in this way during the presentation of a third report prepared by UN experts on the global impact of the war in Ukraine and which, on this occasion, focuses mainly on the field of energy.

The document underlines that the world is in the midst of a “major energy crisis”, with countries around the world affected by high and volatile fuel prices and an especially serious impact on developing nations and the most vulnerable families.

Despite a recent stabilization in wholesale markets, the UN points out that this change has not translated into lower inflation for most consumers.

In addition to short-term measures such as energy saving plans, the organization today called for a much more determined commitment to renewable energies, which, according to Guterres, “in most cases are cheaper than fossil fuels.”

Energy crisis

Governments must expand and diversify supply chains for raw materials.

“Governments must expand and diversify the supply chains of raw materials and renewable energy technologies,” the Portuguese asked.

“They should cut red tape to energy transition (measures) and shift fossil fuel subsidies to support vulnerable households and boost investments in renewable energy,” he added.

Facing this energy transition, Guterres called for more public and private investment and urged the shareholders of development banks to take more risks and help countries move forward.

In this sense, he stressed that developing countries have every reason to invest in renewables, but lack the resources, while the richest nations push them to make this transition but do not give them enough technical and financial support.

“And some of those same developed countries are introducing universal subsidies on gas stations, while others are reopening coal plants. It’s hard to justify such steps even on a temporary basis,” Guterres said.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

