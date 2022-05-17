Taxes Nearly 1.8 million on Tuesday, the last day will complete the pre-filled tax return

The taxpayer still has a lot of questions about deductions related to telecommuting.

Nearly 1.8 million pay and pensioners have the last day on Tuesday to complete their pre-filled tax return.

Employees have three deadlines for completing a tax return in May. The first was on May 10, the second today on Tuesday, and the third on May 24. You can check your due date on the OmaVero online service or on a pre-filled tax return.

If all the information on the pre-filled tax return is correct, nothing needs to be done. Most have nothing to report.

In The corona pandemic that began in 2020 drove many Finns to telework, and the taxpayer still has many questions about deductions related to telework.

“Due to the corona last year, those who did both telecommuting and absenteeism may have to be repaired, especially in travel expenses between home and work, as well as in the reduction of office space,” said the Tax Administration’s leading tax expert. Mervi Hakkarainen in a press release in early May.

For the most part those who have worked remotely should check that the pre-filled tax return is marked with a workroom deduction. According to the tax administration, a full schematic deduction of 920 euros can be made if you have done telework more than half of all working days a year.

The tax administration recommends making additions primarily in OmaVero.