Taxes | Monday is the biggest tax refund day of the year, the taxman warns of scam messages

Taxes|On Monday, 1.8 million Finns will receive their tax refund. There are also plenty of scams out there.

On Monday is the biggest tax refund day of the year in terms of number of customers. Tax refunds of 900 million euros will then be distributed to 1.8 million Finns, says the Tax Administration in its press release.

The Tax Administration pays tax refunds to customers every month from July to December, depending on when the customers’ taxation is completed.

You can check your return date from Personal tax or the tax decision.

Tax refunds is paid during Monday, so the money may not appear in the account right away in the morning.

If the money is not received all day, the tax refund payment date may have changed.

The payment date may have been moved, for example, if the correct account number is not known to the Tax Administration, the Tax Administration has received information affecting taxation from elsewhere after sending the tax return, or if the customer or his spouse has completed a pre-filled tax return.

If the customer has not notified the Tax Administration of their account number, the tax refund will be received as a payment order, i.e. money transfer to Nordea. However, the tax refund paid as a payment order cannot be received on the day of the tax refund, but it may take a few banking days to redeem it.

Tax Administration warns that during the tax refund period, there are many different scam companies that try to fish for people’s bank credentials.

The Tax Administration reminds that it never informs customers about tax refunds via text messages or e-mails.

“Omavero should be accessed via the vero.fi front page or by writing vero.fi/omavero in the address bar of the browser. It’s not a good idea to click through Google’s search results page, because there are also scam sites on the internet that resemble Omavero,” the chief inspector Juha Villman Information about the tax administration is provided in the bulletin.