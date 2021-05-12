Taxes Last night’s technical tax disruption – If the tax return filing date was Tuesday, you have extra time until Friday

When you complete the tax return by 11:59 p.m. on May 14, no late fee will be charged.

Tax Administration There were disruptions in the Omavero service starting at 11:15 pm on Tuesday night, which is why some people could not complete their tax return. The tax administration announced the matter on Wednesday morning.

Due to the disruption, the Tax Administration has decided to allow additional time to file a tax return for those whose deadline for filing was Tuesday, May 11th. The new submission date is Friday, May 14th.

If you complete the tax return by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, no late fee will be charged.

Tuesday was the deadline for filing tax returns for 1.7 million people.

According to the tax administration, almost everyone had been able to file their tax return normally on Tuesday or earlier. Due to the disruption, filling was prevented or interrupted by a few hundred or up to a thousand customers.

On Tuesday, 164,000 times were registered for Omavero and about 70,000 tax returns were sent.

Self-tax product owner Joonas Jarvan there was a technical malfunction. However, the site is working normally again.

This by spring, more than 1.1 million personal customers have already filed their tax returns. Most people do not have to complete a pre-filled tax return.

Last spring, 1.3 million people made additions.

Tax refunds will be paid this year no earlier than August – September and no later than December.