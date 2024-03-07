One of the largest sources of money that the Mexican federal government has are the different taxes that are collected by the Tax Administration Service (SAT)hence the importance of paying them as taxpayers.

In this way, as you should already be aware of, there are different types of taxes, according to the laws of the tax agency of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

Under this understanding, it is worth asking in what cases it is necessary to pay Value Added Tax (VAT) when purchasing land or housing on credit or in cashso we will immediately give you the answer to it.

In this sense, according to the laws of the Tax Administration Service, the Value Added Tax (VAT) must be paid. when the property or land acquired is intended for commercial use, that is, it is not acquired for residential use, that is, to live in it.

Taxes: In which cases should I pay VAT when buying land on credit or cash?/Photo: Pixabay

However, the tax that must be paid to the Treasury Secretariat body, no matter what, Whether it is purchased to live in or to use as a business, it is the Property Acquisition Tax (ISAI), which must be paid at the time of signing the deeds..

“The physical or legal persons who acquire real estate must pay this Tax. They consist of land, buildings attached to it, or both concepts, located in the Municipalities of the State,” it is detailed on the official website of the Mexican federal government.

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that the rate of the Property Acquisition Tax (ISAI) varies depending on the federal entity, the same as ranges from 2% to 4.5%, which is calculated on the highest value of the purchase operation.

Taxes: In what cases should I pay VAT when buying land on credit or cash?/Photo: screenshot

For its part, according to the regulations for the application of taxes, The seller of the property will also have to pay the Tax Administration Service (SAT) the due taxes, in this case the Income Tax, better known as ISR, which is calculated based on the profit from the sale of the property, amount which can reach up to 35%.