If you earn $8,000 pesos a month, you will have to pay taxes on both the Income tax (ISR) as by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). These taxes are deducted directly from your gross salary.

By the year 2023, if your monthly gross income is $8,000 pesosyes, approximately $596 pesos would go to ISRwhile $190 pesos would be discounted by the IMSS.

This means that, of your $8,000 pesos of monthly gross income, $724 pesos would be subtracted for ISR and IMSSleaving you with around $7,276 pesos.

In addition to these taxes, your employer must also make other payments totaling $2,968 pesosconsidering that your gross monthly salary is $8,000 pesos.

These taxes correspond to contributions destined to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT).

In some states of Mexico, the Payroll Tax is also applied, which must be withheld and paid by employers.

Therefore, if you earn $8,000 pesos as gross salary per month, discounting ISR and IMSS, you would have around $7,276 pesos. However, if the Payroll Tax applies in your state, your net salary will be less than $7,276 pesos aforementioned.

In addition to these direct taxes, the government also applies the Value Added Tax (VAT), which is an indirect tax charged when consuming goods and services.

It is important to bear in mind that VAT is not the only tax you pay when purchasing products, since in some cases, in addition to VAT, the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) is charged.

This occurs, for example, in fuels, tobacco, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, beer, non-staple foods with a high caloric density, among others.

In Debate we will continue to touch on this type of topic in the Economy section, keep an eye on our publications.