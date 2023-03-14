Taxes | Forecast: Pressure for tax increases in a large number of municipalities

Municipal finance predicts that the municipalities’ finances will weaken even more than estimated.

Municipalities the economy is expected to take a sharp turn for the worse next year, predicts Municipal Finance.

In recent years, the municipalities’ finances have been supported by strong tax revenues and grants received as a result of the corona virus. The current year also seems to continue strong in municipal budgets.

“From 2024, the municipal economy will clearly become weaker,” says the CEO of Kuntafijningen Esa Kallio in the bulletin.

In the budgets drawn up at the end of the year, almost half of the municipalities anticipate that their finances will sink into a deficit by 2025. However, municipal finance predicts that the municipalities’ finances will weaken even more than estimated. The reason is, among other things, the continued rise in interest rates.

Municipal finance has drawn up its own pressure calculation on the development of the municipal economy, in which the municipal economy is clearly weakening more than the budgets. According to the pressure calculation, the municipalities’ annual margin will decrease by around one billion euros, and around 2.5 billion euros more must be borrowed by 2025.

Municipal finance considers that measures to strengthen the economy or additional funding are badly needed.

Inflation According to Kallio, the traffic controller plays an even more important role when rushing.

“There are many long-term projects underway, but especially new investments must be carefully considered, and the economy must be strengthened with determination. However, education should not be cut, so the means are quite limited,” says Kallio.

“In a large part of the municipalities, there is pressure for tax increases in 2024, when the municipalities will be allowed to make changes to their tax rate again after the welfare zone reform.”

Kuntarahoitois is a credit institution owned by municipalities, Keva and the state.