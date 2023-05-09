Taxes | For many, today is the last day to submit a tax return

The deadline is for a large part of salary and pension recipients and property owners.

Many have today is the last day to file the tax return. According to the tax administration, approximately 1.8 million salary and pension recipients must remember to check their pre-filled tax return by today at the latest.

Similarly, for approximately two million property owners, this is the last day to make corrections and additions to their property tax decision.

You should check the pre-filled tax return that the information entered on it is correct. If the information is correct, there is no need to do anything, the Tax Administration says.

The Tax Administration urges you to make additions and corrections as a matter of priority In OmaVero.

Salary, benefit and pension recipients have three tax reporting deadlines in May, May 9, May 16. and 23.5. You can see your due date in the Omavero service and on the pre-filled tax return.

Tax administration according to the vast majority of property owners, the property tax is higher this year than last year. One of the reasons for this is that construction costs have risen, the Tax Administration says. The amount of property tax depends on the property tax percentages determined by the municipality in addition to the property’s taxable value.

The due dates for the property tax are for the majority of customers in August and October or September and November.

“Last year, almost a quarter of the customers, i.e. more than 500,000 property owners, paid the property tax late,” says the announcement of the Tax Administration.

According to the tax administration, late payment interest on unpaid tax starts accruing immediately after the due date.