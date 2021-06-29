Taxes, for 4.3 million VAT numbers, are postponed to July 20. Postponement in extremis

The Draghi government has said yes to the extension for the payment of taxes of VAT numbers. The deadline has been postponed to July 20 and the measure is valid for 4.3 million autonomous. The deadline for the payment of income taxes, IRPEF or IRES for all joint-stock companies and IRAP for those who are not exempt, is postponed, the same goes for substitute taxes.

The new fiscal calendar, – continues il Sole – is the result of the agreement between the ministers Orlando and Franco (Labor and Economy), provides for the payment of the amount due, no longer by 30 June, but by 20 July. For those wishing to postpone the payment further, there is a window to pay the F24 from 21 July to 20 August, but in that case there would be a slight increase of 0.40%.