Taxes Finns’ payment difficulties ease: Tax debt has fallen to almost pre-koruna levels

Debt has melted to 3.3 billion, after peaking at 4.8 billion.

Difficulties in payment The tax debt of affected companies and individuals fell to 3.3 billion euros in February, says the Tax Administration. Debt has fallen to near pre-pandemic levels as debtors have been able to meet their payment programs.

Debt peaked in November 2020, when taxes amounted to € 4.8 billion. Before the start of the pandemic, the amount of debt was EUR 3.1 billion.

Almost half of the tax debt is unpaid VAT, just over a third is personal income tax and the rest is other taxes.

Those in a payment arrangement can take installment leave in January-March, the Tax Administration says. The installment leave is intended as an emergency aid for customers who have been hit hardest by the interest rate restrictions at the turn of the year.

“It’s great that the tax debt has already plummeted to near pre-Korona times. This shows that those customers who needed extra time to pay during Korona have complied with the payment arrangements made for them, ”says the risk manager. Tuomas Hurskainen in the bulletin.

Last time constraints on interest rates have not increased the number of bankruptcy applications. In January 2022, 106 companies filed for bankruptcy, compared to 113 in January 2019.

“Of course, payment difficulties only lead to bankruptcy with a delay, but a good sign is that the number of bankruptcy-threatened payment orders has not increased,” says Hurskainen.