Taxes | Finland’s tax revenues may decrease by hundreds of millions of euros because of the housing transaction Alho

The state budget’s calculation of transfer taxes has not taken into account the housing market’s slowdown, says Hypo’s economist Juho Keskinen.

Housing trade Alho can cut Finland’s tax revenues in an unexpected way, according to the economist of housing financier Hypo Juho Keskinen.

In the state coffers, the housing market’s slowdown is reflected in the decrease in the accumulation of transfer taxes. According to the Ministry of Finance, nearly one billion euros have been collected annually in money transfer taxes in 2021 and 2022.

“The state’s tax pot will weaken by hundreds of millions of euros this year as a result of not only the suspension of housing sales but also the drop in prices,” says Keskinen.

Central wants to highlight the reduction in tax revenues in Finland, because the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal does not take into account the housing market’s slowdown. In the budget presentation, the transfer tax is expected to increase this year by four percent from last year to 1.02 billion euros.

“Statistics and forecasts show that apartment prices and transaction volumes are falling. The estimate seems quite unrealistic”, says Keskinen.

The prices of old apartments fell by 5.2 percent in February compared to a year ago, Statistics Finland said on Tuesday. According to Keskinen, more than 2,000 sales of old shared apartments are sold out every month compared to the time before the Russian invasion and the corona pandemic.

According to Hypo’s estimate, house prices will fall by six percent throughout the country this year. Keskinen states that usually the housing trade begins to pick up quantitatively first, and the rise in prices reacts with a delay.

Finns transfer tax must be paid on real estate and housing transactions and stock transactions outside the stock exchange. According to Keskinen, most of the tax is collected from housing transactions. Under certain conditions, first-time home buyers are exempt from the transfer tax.

In total, the Ministry of Finance estimates that Finland’s taxes and tax-related income will be 64.43 billion euros for this year. For example, vehicle tax is in the same category as the accumulation of transfer tax. The largest tax pots come from earnings and capital income taxes and value added tax.

However, Keskinen says that in the longer term, it would be worth considering whether a transfer tax is needed at all. According to Keskinen, the tax acts as a brake on intentions to change apartments and it can make it difficult to move after work.

“It is difficult to do anything about it in the short term. The question is politically challenging, although economists in particular have been of the opinion that it should be abandoned.”

Currently, the transfer tax on real estate and buildings is 4 percent, the tax on housing shares and, for example, parking spaces is 2 percent, and the tax on securities is 1.6 percent of the debt-free price of the acquired assets.