Taxes Finland is pushing for a reform in the EU that would tighten the taxation of large techno-giants – “many good companies will become deputy victims,” says Minister of Finance Vanhanen

Finland’s country-specific tax reporting is progressing in the EU. SDP ministers are pleased with the improvement in tax transparency, Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen warns of reputational damage to companies.

February at the end of the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) and the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) rejoiced.

Finland’s presidency of the EU, but which fell by one vote, had made progress on the country-by-country tax reporting of large companies, largely thanks to Finland.

In the midst of the corona pandemic, the complex issue was hardly mentioned in the news.

EU Commission presented 2016 country-by-country reporting (CBCR) with country-specific tax reporting. It states that large multinational companies should publish their earnings and tax data in all areas of operation in order to increase transparency in their operations.

The reporting obligation would not lead to changes in taxation.

There is a lot of controversy in international taxation about, on the one hand, where value arises and, on the other hand, which country has the right to tax profits.

In the longer term, one of the purposes of country-by-country taxation is to make large technology companies pay at least some tax to the countries from which they derive their income.

In particular, the taxation of companies operating digital service platforms is difficult for nation states, as the allocation of profits can be transferred to low-tax countries or tax havens, for example by transferring various copyrights and patents.

Of course, the same tax planning is also available to a lesser extent to other large international companies.

Finland ran a CBCR proposal during the EU presidency, but the project eventually collapsed in the absence of a single qualified majority, in the autumn of 2019 as Minister of Labor Timo Harakka says.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM) ran the project because it is related to financial reporting. The Minister of Labor is the Minister responsible for the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. Otherwise, tax matters are largely the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance.

After the Finnish Presidency, support for tax reporting increased in different countries, while various NGOs in Europe demanded more transparency in the taxation of large companies in the EU.

At the end of February, the EU Competitiveness Council discussed country-specific tax reporting in an informal video conference.

The issue had also been debated in vain in the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin), which requires unanimity in tax decisions.

Haataisen and the Haraka proposal was supported by a sufficiently large majority when a formal decision was taken by the Committee of Ambassadors, Coreper. After that, negotiations with the European Parliament can begin.

The aim of the Commission’s proposal is for companies with a turnover of more than 750 million euros to have to report publicly their turnover, results and taxes paid in each member state, Harakka says On their Facebook page with a video.

According to Haraka, country-by-country tax reporting is a step towards fairer taxation, as the information brought about by public reporting allows citizens to better discuss how international taxation works and what they perceive to be fair.

“Otherwise, the authorities will not disclose this information without a reason, and it is not their job to promote the international tax debate.”

When the international corporate tax system is reformed, the democratic debate on the goals of tax policy will be of a higher quality, Harakka tells HS.

“We know how and where funds go around.”

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) calls for country-specific tax reporting as one route toward curbing aggressive tax planning.

“But it’s not terribly effective. It is based on companies being afraid of reputational damage, but at the same time many good companies are falling victim to it. ”

A company may show a profit in its accounts, but, for example, past losses and depreciation of investments may result in the need not to pay taxes.

“No matter how good the company is, they won’t go through. All that remains is the impression that the companies have taken care [veroasiat] poorly.”

According to Vanhanen, a better way would be to increase the tax authorities’ open access to information and the ability of taxpayers to tax where value is created.

“Unfortunately, this reform will not materialize.”

Vanhanen still says that he understands that statistical reporting is an attempt to achieve results when the taxation of digital giants has not been successful.

“But I don’t consider it the most effective way to achieve the goal.”

Vanhanen wonders that when taxing digital waste, focusing on VAT could be a fairer and perhaps more efficient way than corporate taxation, because the revenue from VAT is considerable everywhere.

“It also often targets where consumption takes place in digital.”

During Finland’s EU Presidency, he served as Minister of Finance Mika Lintilä (Central), who now serves as Minister of Economic Affairs.

