Taxes | Estimate: About 900,000 Finns have too low a tax rate

Tax administration estimates that approximately 886,000 people have too low a tax percentage on their tax card. The income limit of their tax card will be exceeded if they receive income at the end of the year at the same rate as during January–August.

If the income exceeds the income limit of the tax card, at the end of the year the income is taxed at an additional percentage higher than the basic tax rate. The wage earner therefore has less of his salary left in his hand in a month.

“An estimate of the entire year’s income is marked on the tax card. If a person earns more than the estimated income limit, the excess is taxed at an additional percentage, which is a maximum of 60 percent. The difference to the basic percentage can therefore be significant,” says the Tax Administration’s procedural manager Päivi Ylitalo in the bulletin.

Ylitalo recommends checking the income limit marked on the tax card, especially if there have been changes in income during the year. You can check the income limit for your tax card in Omavero, tax card, and the prepayment decision delivered with the tax card.

“If it seems that the income for the whole year will exceed the income limit, it is worth getting a new tax card for the rest of the year. When you make a new tax card now, you will have time to take into account the larger income and potentially higher tax rate evenly throughout the rest of the year,” says Ylitalo.

Tax administration also sends a text message to customers whose tax card income limit, according to its information, threatens to be exceeded. The message reminds the customer to check his income limit and, if necessary, to make a new tax card.

This fall, text messages will be sent to approximately 8,000 customers, says the announcement of the Tax Administration. About 4,000 people received the text message in mid-September.

In the announcement, Ylitalo reminds that the messages from the Tax Administration do not contain links to anything, and they do not ask for information from the recipient, but direct them to act in Personal Tax if necessary.