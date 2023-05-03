Taxes | Did you work remotely last year? Check these things on the tax return

The Tax Administration reminds you to check that the tax declaration is up to date.

Tax Administration informs that now is the time to complete the tax return for 2022.

Completing the tax declaration applies, among other things, to remote workers who must declare the workplace deduction from the previous year. Employees who have combined on-site and remote work may also need to supplement their tax return.

“If you did not work remotely last year, make sure that the tax return does not erroneously include a workplace deduction”, Chief Inspector of the Tax Administration Minna Palomäki says in the announcement.

In 2019, approximately 100,000 people applied for the workroom deduction. For the year 2021, 410,000 people applied for the workplace deduction. Remote working became much more common during the corona period, which is why the number of people who applied for a workplace reduction also multiplied. According to the release, the Tax Administration believes that many people will apply for the studio deduction from last year as well.

This one the yearly deadlines for completing the tax return are May 9, May 16 and May 23. You can check your due date for completing your tax return on the pre-filled tax return. The tax declaration can be completed online. If you want to report the information on a paper form, the form must be at the Tax Administration by the due date.

“If you worked both remotely and in-person last year, there may be things that need to be corrected or supplemented, especially in travel expenses between home and work and in the office deduction,” Palomäki says in the announcement.

Those who work as a hybrid, i.e. remote and local jobs, can declare a full deduction of 920 euros, if full-time remote work has been done for more than half of all working days in 2022. If you regularly work less than half of the working days, the studio deduction is basically 460 euros.

According to the release, self-purchased face masks can also be taken into account in taxation. If self-paid face masks have been used on business trips from January 1st to 14th. in the period between April, you can deduct them as expenses between home and work in taxation. The mask reduction is two euros per travel day.

Tax administration also reminds you to report income.

“For example, rental income, income received through online platforms and virtual currency exchanges are income whose information we cannot prepare for a pre-filled tax return elsewhere. You have to declare them yourself”, Palomäki reminds in the announcement.

According to Palomäki, the Tax Administration supervises tax declarations every year in different priority areas. The tax administration may also, if necessary, request additional information from the taxpayer.