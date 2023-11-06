Taxes and revenues | There are hundreds of “hidden millionaires” in Finland – almost a fifth of the income is hidden from public tax information

The Tax Administration will publish public tax information for personal customers again on Wednesday.

in Finland the tax information is exceptionally transparent, but it doesn’t tell everything either. Every year, for example, hundreds of Finns with incomes of more than a million euros remain hidden.

The Tax Administration said on Monday that according to the public tax data for 2021, there were 1,424 taxpayers in Finland who earned more than one million. The figures include earnings and capital income. On the other hand, according to all combined earnings and capital income, there were 1,632 people who earned more than one million, i.e. more than 200 more.

The difference is due to the fact that public information only shows the income for which taxes are paid.

“The public information of income taxation is based on the information used in the submission of taxation. For this reason, only those incomes on which taxes are paid are included,” says the legal representative Matti Merisalo In the announcement of the Tax Administration.

in Finland let’s celebrate the so-called tax day again the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, when the public information for the 2022 income tax will be published. The data shows, among other things, which Finns have received the largest taxable earnings and capital income in 2022.

At the same time, it becomes clear who has paid the most taxes and to whom the largest tax refunds have been paid, and to whom the largest residual tax has fallen, i.e. tax liability.

The Tax Administration reminds that the information does not show, for example, a person’s possible tax-free benefits and capital income. Various deductions also reduce the amount of taxable income shown in public information.

Tax-free income includes income support, child allowances, strike allowance and capital gains from the sale of your own apartment under certain conditions.

“Part of the dividends a person receives is also tax-free under certain conditions. The tax-free portion of the dividend mitigates the double taxation of the profit distributed by the company as a dividend,” the Tax Administration writes in its announcement.

In the year In 2021, Finns accumulated a total of 145 billion euros in earned income and a total of 17.5 billion euros in capital income.

Public data showed earned income of 120 billion euros and capital income of 13.9 billion euros. Almost a fifth of the income was therefore hidden from public information.

Income is only shown in public tax data after various deductions.

“In earned income, this largely explains the difference between the real income and the income shown in public information,” Merisalo says in the announcement.

According to the Tax Administration, public information covers about 97 percent of the income of the highest-income Finns.

For those with the lowest incomes, the data reflects reality poorly, as their income often consists of various tax-free benefits. For example, last year’s public tax data on the earned income of those earning less than 25,000 euros covered only about 64 percent of the total income.

Tax information are, however, more open this year than in a long time. The Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) ruled in December that in the future Finns must not prevent the taxman from releasing their tax information to the media.

The dispute concerns the list of the highest-income Finns given to the media by the taxman. In recent years, Finns have been able to ask the tax authority to leave their names off the list. This is no longer possible after the KHO’s decision.

For years, the tax authority has offered the media the opportunity to order public income tax information of individuals for journalistic use. The tax authority has acted this way, because it has wanted to support the social debate on taxation.

However, the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) changed the situation. After its entry into force, the Tax Administration has interpreted that the customer has the right to object to the disclosure of his information to the media. The basis has been that the electronic release of public information to the media is not a statutory task of the Tax Administration.

The Data Protection Regulation entered into force already in 2016, but its application in EU countries began at the end of May 2018.

In the spring of 2021, the Helsinki Administrative Court interpreted the matter in the same way as the Tax Administration.

“According to the recent decision of the Supreme Administrative Court, this interpretation was wrong. According to the court, the release of data has become part of the established operations of the Tax Administration, because the Tax Administration has been releasing data in a similar manner electronically for years. Consequently, the Tax Administration has a statutory obligation to prepare the media’s requested listing”, the KHO’s announcement reads.

After the Supreme Court’s decision, the new case law will start to be applied this year. This means that the media will receive complete information from the taxman for 2022.

HS publishes news based on the 2022 tax data on Wednesday starting at 8 o’clock.