Sage another, owning a house brings only joy. For months there has been one topic in particular among German apartment and house owners – the property tax return. Their delivery is a little edifying task. Millions of people have to submit their property data to the state, about 35 million properties are involved.

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Value” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The necessary forms are – similar to the tax return – quite bulky, so filling them out is not fun. So it’s no wonder that many homeowners still shy away from this chore, as a recent FAS survey shows: nationwide, only about half of all expected declarations have been received. The submission deadline will end soon, namely on January 31st. It has already been extended once, originally October 31, 2022 was intended as the last possible submission date.

There is no sign of the final sprint

But despite the postponement, there is still no sign of a real final sprint, as the FAS survey shows: According to this, the city-state of Bremen is the leader with a rate of 60.1 percent, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (58.9 percent). Hesse is in the upper midfield with 55 percent, bringing up the rear with 46.7 percent Berlin. North Rhine-Westphalia, the largest German state, has a rate of 49 percent.

The federal states are not worried yet. As an example, an experience can be heard from Berlin that applies in principle to all federal states: “Basically, taxpayers and especially tax consultants tend to submit at the end of the submission period.”







Even if only a few countries publish exact figures on this: A certain pattern can be identified on the basis of two data sets that the FAS was able to see. From a political point of view, it does not bode well. As a rule, many people submit late, but the federal states need the property data as soon as possible. From 2025, property tax must be levied on the basis of the new property data, so the tax authorities must complete the property tax assessments this year.

The typical dispensing behavior

So it could be tight. At least there is some evidence that this is the case when you look at the behavior of citizens in another important declaration, the income tax return. Schleswig-Holstein has determined the following course for the years 2021 and 2022: Those who were obliged to submit a tax return and did not commission a tax consultant to do so took their time. It is true that 60 percent of Schleswig-Holsteiners submitted their declaration up to two months before the deadline, and one month before the deadline the number rose to 70 percent.

But, and this is the crucial point: Even a month after the deadline, only 80 percent had submitted a statement, so there was still a fifth missing. The Schleswig-Holstein State Ministry of Finance expressly points out that the income tax return cannot simply be compared with the property tax return. However, precisely this suggests that in the case of property tax, even fewer declarations will be received. Because when it comes to the tax return, there is always a certain group that expects a tax refund and therefore submits it particularly quickly. Such a motivation does not apply to the property tax.