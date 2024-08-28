A tax bill for 6,400 euros and a fine for 5,400 euros: this also happens with the long hand of the Revenue Agency. And thousands of taxpayers are receiving warnings and intimidations in these hours.

As announced several times by Deputy Minister Leo, a small piece of the Tax reform is starting and for what citizens are interested in, perhaps the conditional is a must as long as the same managers as always are managing the tax machine, the sanctions will be more attackable.

The reform is right, its application serves to maintain the wagon train

It is a fair reform, although perhaps more could be done, allowing citizens to always and in any case restore their tax position without incurring various types of perks. But on the other hand, perks are used by politics to justify requests for indiscriminate hiring that, in the era of digitalization and artificial intelligence, are not very compatible.

The case of the tax bill with interest almost equal to the fine

To make the difference clear, I borrow a file I just received and I read: “Taxes Euro 6,454.72 and Penalties 5,486.55”. The file originates from a repayment plan not respected, the taxpayer did not pay the second installment on time and even though he paid most of the debt the administration contests the loss of the benefit of installment payment.

So, in the face of a debt of just over 6,000 euros, the administration is asking for the same amount of sanctions, obviously the interests are not included and amount to an additional two thousand euros or so, that is, about 40% of the amount, for all those who say that not paying taxes is convenient.

A surcharge that is close to 100%

The reform is therefore not only fair but sacrosanct. Why should a citizen not be able to settle his debts with the administration by paying the amount due and the interests? Maybe some expense, but not a surcharge of 100%.

The real minister is the director of the Revenue Agency

In the meantime, however, the Minister of Finance, the real one of course, that is, the Director of the Revenue Agency, Ruffini, sends to the thousands and thousands of taxpayers in this late August gap, notices of intimidation and payment. The purpose is clear, to notify as many taxpayers as possible before September 1st of the sanctions, which with the new legislation, starting next month, will no longer be applicable.

It would be worth asking Minister Giorgetti, the one who spoke at the Rimini Meeting, not the one who works every day at the Ministry, if he was aware of this and, above all, if he agreed.