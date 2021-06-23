After the strong rise in the price of electricity this month, the Government has decided to lower its VAT from 21% to 10%. The paradox is that the right that accuses the government of massive tax increases was the one that raised our VAT and it is the left that lowered it. Applying the decrease on the latest INE Family Budget survey of 2019, it would mean a lower collection of 1.3 billion, if it is only applied to households. It is a staple good and VAT legislation allows reduction. In principle, it is temporary until the end of the year and would not affect the commitments of Brussels, but if it ends up being permanent it would take us away from the path of fiscal consolidation.

It could have been limited to low incomes and minimal consumption as other countries have done. For the third of Spaniards with the lowest income, electricity represents 6% of their total expenditure and for the third with the highest income 3%. And the decision should have been made by raising other taxes on polluting energy consumption so that the decision was neutral on budgets.

This measure alleviates the situation of our families, especially those with the lowest income and those hardest hit by the crisis generated by the pandemic, but neither does it solve their situation of poverty or precariousness nor does it solve the problem of extreme volatility in the price of electricity from the past. month of January. Solar and wind technology to produce electricity was developed in the 1980s, but it was not price competitive until the last decade. Now they are both the cheapest way to produce electricity.

The system needs a primary source that guarantees that in peak demand there are no blackouts in our country. Most countries are discarding oil and coal due to their high emissions and nuclear due to the contamination of their waste and the risks of accidents such as Chernobyl or Fukushima, which was the closest thing to Dante’s hell that humanity has experienced. And they are opting for gas. There is a lot of talk about hydrogen, but it can take decades to be cost competitive for its massive use. The demand for gas in Asia is very intense and this has caused a sharp rise in prices that explains a rise in the price of electricity in Spain of 40 euros per megawatt and is the main cause of the problem.

The other is the cost of carbon dioxide emission rights. The majority of Europeans are in favor of reducing emissions, but we do not want to bear the cost of the transition to a decarbonised economy. The yellow vest crisis in France erupted after an attempt to raise the price of fuel. In countries with the highest unemployment rate, such as Spain, the costs of the transition will be more complex to assimilate socially.