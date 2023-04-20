Taxes and birth rate, interview with the economic manager Dem Antonio Misiani

“On the birth rate, Giorgetti’s proposal of zero taxes for those who have more than two children it is a mockery of those who are worse off, because it would cut out the ten million taxpayers who do not pay taxes because their incomes are too low”. He stated this in an interview with Affaritaliani.it the senator Antonio Misianieconomic manager of the secretariat of the Democratic Party.

THE INTERVIEW

What does the Democratic Party think of the government’s Def?

“It is an empty box, an inadequate and defeatist document. Prudence prevails over balances, immobilism over choices. With a problem as big as a house: there is a lack of money for the next budget maneuver. At least 25 will be needed to 30 billion. The Def makes less than 6 available! There is no money and not even ideas. There is no strategy to defend the purchasing power of incomes. Nothing significant to relaunch development. Total darkness on fate of the PNRR On the birth rate, Giorgetti’s proposal to eliminate taxes for those who have more than two children is a joke for those who are worse off, because it would cut out the ten million taxpayers who do not pay taxes because their incomes are too low. There is nothing in the Def on key issues such as health care or ecological transition. Indeed, given the appointments in large public subsidiaries, nothing but decarbonisation: the fans of gas and oil are back”.

