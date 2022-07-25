Taxes | Almost two million Finns will soon receive a tax refund, many refunds may be delayed due to a missing account number

This Wednesday is the last day to submit your account information for early August returns.

Tax administration the account numbers of 29,000 people for the payment of this year’s tax refunds are still missing from the data. This Wednesday is the last day to declare your own account number in the OmaVero service for tax refunds to be paid at the beginning of next month, reminds the Tax Administration.

Account numbers are missing especially for young adults who have not previously received tax refunds. According to the Tax Administration, more than 16,000 account numbers of people born in the 2000s are still missing, and 9,000 account numbers of people born in the 1990s are missing.

“The account number is often missing for young people who, for the first time last year, earned so much that they paid taxes on their salary. Now tax refunds will also be paid for the first time”, says the chief inspector Mari Kleemola Information about the tax administration.

The Tax Administration hopes that parents of young people will also take notice to remind their offspring to declare the account number.

“This is how young people avoid disappointment on tax refund day,” says Kleemola.

Tax refunds paid in several installments, the last ones in December.

Next week, Wednesday, August 3, 1.7 million people will receive tax refunds, and more than 700 million euros will be paid. Tax refunds are not necessarily in the account immediately on the morning of the tax refund day.

“It’s worth waiting in peace. Tax refunds can only be paid during the day”, reassures Kleemola.

If you have not indicated your account number, the tax refund will be paid later as a payment order, i.e. money transfer. Last year, 30,000 people received a tax refund as a payment voucher.

The tax refund paid as a payment order can be redeemed through Nordea later – on the day of the tax refund, you will not receive the money yet. If you report the account number in OmaVero only on or after your own tax refund day, it will take about a month to receive the money, the Tax Administration says.