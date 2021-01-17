You ask, we answer! The editorial team of Euro am Sonntag answers reader questions on legal, financial and insurance topics. By Jens Castner, Euro am Sonntag

Some time ago, 4,750 Cobalt 27 Capital shares were booked out of my portfolio and the same number of Conic Metals booked. The difference was a credit of 12,858.20 euros, which was debited with taxes of 3,413.18 euros. Where does this high tax come from? When Conic Metals took over Cobalt 27 Capital, I had neither price nor currency gains.



€ URO ON SUNDAY: The situation is explained very well on the homepage of the tax office Angele & Kollegen: “The Finance Court (FG) Münster recently had to deal with the issue of cash settlement in the case of a share swap Represents income from capital assets, and in full. The court saw no room for a deduction of proportionate acquisition costs (Az. 2 K 3516/17 E). ” An appeal against this judgment is pending before the Federal Fiscal Court (Az. VIII R 44/18). ”