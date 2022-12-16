Taxes | A mistake by the tax administration: For some pensioners, the tax rate is too low next year

The Tax Administration promises to correct the error immediately. Pensioners are advised to wait in peace.

Almost 600,000 pensioners have too low a tax percentage on their tax cards for next year. The reason for the problem is a calculation error made by the Tax Administration.

The Tax Administration announced the matter on Friday.

However, pensioners do not need to do anything about it immediately. This is because January pensions are generally still taxed at the tax rate of the 2022 tax card.

The tax administration’s leading tax expert Sami Varonen promises that the Tax Administration will correct the error in the calculation immediately.

He urges pensioners to wait in peace. The Tax Administration will inform later how the matter will be handled and what actions may be required from customers.