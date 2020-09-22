Taxes 3 million tax invoice for Vantaa rental housing company, seeks damages from the Tax Advisor through the courts

VAV sought advice from an expert precisely because there would be no tax consequences.

Vantaa The rental housing company VAV and its owner, the City of Vantaa, have sued the auditing company BDO for a tax penalty arising from the corporate reorganization.

Svenska Yle was the first to report on the lawsuit.

VAV separated the apartments that received public support into a separate subsidiary, VAV Asunnot, in 2018. The transfer was made because the Housing Finance and Development Center Ara instructed it to do so. The transfer was to take place without tax consequences, and VAV therefore ordered tax advice from BDO.

However, the taxpayer would rack up a tax of nearly three million euros because the transfer of the business was scheduled for December 3rd. If the transfer date had been the last day of December, no tax consequences would have arisen.

Depreciation of dwellings transferred to a subsidiary could no longer be used as a deductible item in the parent company’s financial statements.

VAV: n managing director Teija Ojankoski says the parent company had its own funds to pay the taxes. VAV has filed a claim for redress with the tax authority, but pending this decision, a claim for damages was also filed in the district court.

“BDO has been with us as an auditor since 2012, when the city competed for the audit. They also gave us tax advice, and at no point was it signaled that the transfer of the apartments should take place on a certain day, ”says Ojankoski.

When the size of the tax penalties began to figure out in January 2019, BDO’s advice sought to urge VAV to change all transfer dates in various documents to the end of December. A memorandum on this matter is attached to the application filed with the District Court.

According to Ojankoski, this was not agreed.

BDO’s managing director Taneli Mustonen says the company disagrees with what happened. However, he cannot comment on the Vantaa case in more detail, citing customer secrecy.

“We will present our own position in the district court,” Mustonen says.

VAV has a total of 11,000 rental apartments. According to Ojankoski, the tax consequences of three million euros will not affect the company’s operations or the rental level of the residents in any way.