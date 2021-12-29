Taxes 2022 Wages, Mortgages, Household Deductions – See How Tax Changes Affect Your Wallet

Based on calculations by the Confederation of Finnish Taxpayers, HS compiled illustrative illustrations of the effects of next year’s tax changes.

Beginning Numerous tax changes will take effect in 2006, which will affect the wallets of Finns. Based on data from the Central Federation of Taxpayers, HS compiled counters for the effects of the changes.

Taxation of wages and social security contributions will be slightly reduced by about 0.15 percentage points. The counter shows how much more is left in your income level each year.

Household deduction will be raised in a two-year trial. It raises the maximum amount of the household deduction for household work and nursing and care work from EUR 2,250 to EUR 3,500 and the compensation percentage from 40 to 60%. The increase does not apply to commissioning renovations.

The counter shows how much you can save with the household deduction in the coming year compared to this year.

Tobacco tax will be raised again in the beginning of the year. The counters illustrate how the tax increase will affect the price of a pack of tobacco and a pack of tobacco.

Mortgage the right to deduct interest continues to decline in the current year. In 2023, the reduction is due to disappear completely.

The calculator shows how the decrease in the interest rate cut will affect the income in hand in the coming year.

Coronavirus related home tests are exempt from VAT. It lowers the cost of one test by about a euro.

Fully electric cars exempted from car tax and the basic vehicle tax on all-electric cars will be increased accordingly. The increase in vehicle tax does not apply to fully electric cars previously introduced. The car tax exemption applies to cars taxed after October 1, 2021.

The car tax is paid when the car is purchased or imported, while the basic vehicle tax is an annual tax on registered cars.

In the example calculation of the Central Association of Taxpayers, a fully electric car costing 38,000 euros will be cheaper by a thousand due to the abolition of the car tax. euros. Correspondingly, the vehicle tax will increase by 65 euros per year.

In road transport excise duty will be levied on the biogas used. According to the Taxpayers’ calculation, it will increase the propulsion costs of a gas car by 150 euros per year, when the mileage is 17,000 kilometers per year.