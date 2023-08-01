Taxes | 1.8 million Finns will receive tax refunds on Thursday

Tax refunds are paid from July to December.

Thursday 1.8 million Finns receive tax refunds, the Tax Administration informs.

Tax refunds do not necessarily appear in the accounts in the morning, but are paid throughout the day.

“If the tax refund does not appear on the account in the morning, you should check the account balance again in the afternoon. If the money still doesn’t appear in the account, the tax refund payment date may have been moved. You can check your own situation at Personal tax”, Inspector General of the Tax Administration Juha Villman says in the announcement.

Tax refunds the payment date may have been moved for many different reasons. The date may have moved if, for example, a tax refund has been used to pay taxes or the account number is not known to the Tax Administration. If the person himself or his spouse has completed a pre-filled tax return, the payment date may have been moved.

If the Tax Administration does not have the correct account number, refunds will be paid by remittance.

“In August, tax refunds will be paid as payment vouchers to approximately 22,000 people. They can claim the tax refunds later in different ways from Nordea,” says Villman.

Tax refunds are paid monthly from July to December. The payment date of tax refunds is affected by when the person’s taxation is completed.

Mätkyken i.e. the residual tax payment date is today, Tuesday. It concerns 289,000 Finns.

The real estate tax payment date also falls on the month that started. The property tax due date is August 7. The due date affects 1.9 million Finns.

Villman reminds that there are scams during tax refunds.

“Information about the tax refund is entered in the tax decision, which is in Personal tax. For those who are not yet using electronic official dealings, the decision has come home in the mail. So you shouldn’t click on links in text messages or e-mails – they are not from the Tax Administration,” says Villman.