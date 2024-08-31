Taxation | “Very many people have jobs with chalk lines” – The VAT increase has caused work in the last moments

Taxation|The increase in the general rate of value added tax takes effect on Sunday. Some of the small and medium-sized companies are still “latecomers” when it comes to Alvi.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The general VAT rate will rise from 24 percent to 25.5 percent on Sunday. Verkkokauppa.com, for example, closes its Helsinki store for the night between Saturday and Sunday due to IT updates. In Suomen Yrittäjie’s survey, 12% of SMEs said that they are not ready for a VAT increase. The government estimates that prices will rise by 1.2% with the tax increase.

On Sunday the general VAT rate will rise from 24% to 25.5%. This requires companies to be prepared both in terms of systems and pricing.

For example, Verkkokauppa.com, well-known for electronics, will close the pick-up point of its Helsinki store until the night before Sunday. The reason is the IT updates due to the change in the VAT rate.

The tax change has caused work regardless of size.

Some of the small and medium-sized companies are still “too late” when it comes to Alvi, according to a new report by Suomen Yrittäjien from the survey. 12 percent of the respondents said that they are not at all ready for the increase that will come into force at the weekend.

The proportion of those who are completely unprepared is worryingly high, comments the tax expert of Suomen Yrittäjie Laura Kurki in the bulletin.

“Furthermore, very many people still have jobs that are completely chalked out.”

As such, according to the interest organization, the entrepreneurs are well prepared for the change, despite the summer. 43 percent said they were completely ready for change, and 42 percent said they were quite ready.

Due is that the tax increase is reflected in more expensive products for the consumer. Government evaluatethat prices will rise by 1.2 percent if the VAT increase is transferred in full to consumer prices.

Depending on the value of the product, the increase can range from cents to a few euros and up to more than a thousand euros.

Prices are affected by many other things than taxation, for example the competitive situation and whether a price increase would significantly reduce the demand for the product. It can also happen that instead of a pure tax increase, the price is raised to an eye-pleasing number.

Only Alvi’s general position now increases with the change of month. Tax increases for lower VAT rates – for example food – have been planned for next year at the earliest, says the Tax Administration on their website.

Finland the largest grocery chains S group and Kesko do not comment on price changes citing their dominant market positions.

Kesko’s communications unit says that the VAT change does not automatically mean a change in the retail price by the corresponding percentage. Price changes and their schedule may vary by store and merchant.

At K-Raudoi, almost all products are subject to general value added tax. The change requires technical system changes in hardware stores and a “significant amount of work” in the entire order and supply chain and financial administration. According to Kesko, the preparations, which required the work of dozens of people, went well but in a hurry.

The change has also required planning in grocery stores, even though the value added tax on food will not increase, because they also sell other products. Most grocery stores have digital price tags, so changing the prices itself is not particularly laborious, according to Kesko.

of the S group the sales director of the grocery store Hans Bäckström in my opinion, the tax change has not been a very tedious process for the S group, even though changing the tax rate to the systems has required a lot of work.

In addition to taxes, prices are affected by product costs, availability and demand, and especially the competitive situation, says Bäckström. According to him, the S group has daily price changes.

The S group also has electronic labels and, on the other hand, the possibility of printing a new physical price label in advance.

The stores will not be closed temporarily because of the tax change, says Bäckström. Härdell is not expected.