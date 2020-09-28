Taxation Vantaa’s decision-makers are already considering raising the municipal tax so that “painful savings” do not have to be made – with monthly earnings of 4,000 euros, the additional bill would be 105 euros per year

The Left Alliance, the Greens and the Christian Democrats are ready to raise the municipal tax. The Coalition is agile and the demars are still thinking.

Vantaa On Monday, the Political Productivity and Growth Committee received a calculation of the effects of the current 19% municipal tax increase compared to the austerity program and property tax increase already on the table.

By comparison, a 0.375 percentage point increase in the municipal tax would generate the same amount of additional revenue as the property tax increases under consideration. In the preparation of civil servants, a calculation has now been made that the taxation of permanent housing would be increased to 0.46 per cent and the general property tax to 1.25 per cent, which would generate additional income of approximately EUR 18.5 million.

As recently as last week, the committee had before it a calculation of an increase in the tax rate on permanent housing to 0.51 per cent.

Currently, the general property tax rate in Vantaa is 1.00 and the percentage of permanent housing is the lowest possible, ie 0.41 percent.

Because municipal tax increases are implemented at 0.25 percentage points at a time, officials had calculated according to what the increase would mean for different income categories.

If a Vantaa resident receives a monthly income of 2,500 euros per month, a quarter of a percentage point increase in municipal tax would increase his or her taxes by 61 euros per year.

Correspondingly, with a monthly income of EUR 4,000, a tax increase would mean an additional invoice of EUR 105 per year.

The Political Committee also received a income statement with an increase of half a percentage point. An increase to 19.50 percent would cover the qualifying lists now on the table as well as the property tax increase, and the increase would generate some millions of additional revenue for the city coffers.

Political of the groups, both the Greens and the Left Alliance are already ready to flag the municipal tax increase.

Chairman of the Group of the Greens / European Free Alliance Anniina Kostilainen (vihr) says the group has already said out loud that it favors a municipal tax increase in this tight economic climate. Kostilainen does not comment on the discussions between the groups in the committee.

“We have said before that we are in favor of raising the municipal tax instead of starting to make painful savings in services,” says Kostilainen.

He stresses that the group’s position is not so straightforward that all intentions to save should be abandoned. The real estate tax increase should also be addressed in negotiations between the groups.

“We have not had time to do an in-depth analysis of what would be the fairest possible solution for the residents,” says Kostilainen.

Left Alliance group leader Antero Eerola (Left) is characterized by a half per cent of a vehicle tax increase as low as possible and, optionally, up to temporary increases.

“It would carry us softly over this awkward time. The increase in property tax, on the other hand, is such a precision missile that it directly strikes Vantaa’s reputation as an affordable housing municipality, ”Eerola describes.

There is also support in the Christian Democrat group for an increase in the municipal tax. Chairman of the delegation group Tiina Tuomela (kd) says that the poorest are able to make deductions from the municipal tax, and the lowest income are fully exempt from it.

“Then we have a lot of low-income retirees living in their old detached houses. Are we going to drive them away from home now? ”Tuomela thinks.

The Tuomela Group is not in favor of cutting services at all.

“People moving to Vantaa want to know what kind of schools and kindergartens we have and whether there are queues at the health center.

Vantaa the big parties, the Coalition Party and the Social Democrats, have a decisive role to play in what means are used. The Coalition has traditionally opposed all tax increases to the last.

Chairman of the group Sakari Rokkanen (Kok) says that the municipal tax increase is the last road that the Coalition wants to take. There is no desire to increase taxation on labor in this situation.

“We are also reluctant to increase the property tax, and if it is used, the increase should be less than what has now been presented. However, the tax base for property tax is broader, as properties are also owned by non-Vantaa residents. The impact on a middle-income family in Vantaa would therefore be smaller than the corresponding municipal tax increase, ”says Rokkanen.

However, the Coalition Party believes that the primary means of balancing the economy is to make services more efficient.

Group leader of the Social Democrats Minna Räsänen (sd) says the group has not yet had time to discuss options.

“The committee did not become a detailed outcome of the negotiations, so there has not yet been any capacity for discussion,” Räsänen describes.

The political groups first want to see what kind of budget proposal the mayor has Ritva Viljanen (sd) will be announced next Monday. After that, budget negotiations between the groups begin.