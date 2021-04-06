Taxation US backs international minimum corporate tax, EK chief economist does not believe global taxation will be revolutionized in an instant

According to EK’s chief economist Penna Urrila, the United States has now given its support to the OECD’s reform work, but the changes are probably not rapid.

The United States the Treasury minister Janet Yellen raised the proposal on Tuesday international minimum corporate tax.

Member of the Executive Board of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) and Chief Economist Penna Urrila says that in practice Yellen ‘s proposal through the President of the United States Joe Biden the administration supported the OECD’s long-standing efforts to reform international taxation.

“The idea is not new in itself, but now the United States is supporting the ongoing work of the OECD,” Urrila says.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published including the international minimum tax system last autumn.

“U.S. support may give a boost to the OECD’s work, but I wouldn’t bet that the show will go through this in the short term,” Urrila says.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen According to (Central), Finland has no position on what would be an appropriate level for a minimum corporate tax. In his view, it is still premature to assess the level or rationality of a global minimum tax rate.

Vanhanen commented on the matter at a press conference on Tuesday.

Urrilan even if implemented, the proposal would hardly change the position of Finland or other higher tax countries. The OECD has defined a minimum tax level of 12.5%.

“It’s such a level that it doesn’t matter to us or to us sensible control countries.”

In Finland, corporate income tax is 20 percent. The tax was reduced from 24.5 percent at the beginning of 2014.

The proposal would therefore mainly concern so-called tax havens or countries that seek to attract business through low taxation.

Yellen said he was negotiating a minimum tax with the G20 of rich countries. According to Yellen, an international minimum corporate tax could end the “thirty-year race to minimize corporate taxation”.

Urrila would not draw such a direct conclusion, even if the change could suffocate the most aggressive structures in corporate taxation. Still, for example, taxation in Finland and the comparator countries would still be significantly stricter than the minimum level.