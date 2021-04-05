Taxation U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen proposes a global minimum tax rate for businesses

The G20 countries are working together to agree on a minimum tax rate so that countries do not compete with each other for who dares to go to the bottom.

The United States the Treasury minister Janet Yellen intends to propose on Monday the introduction of a global minimum tax rate for corporate taxation, the US news agency Axios reports.

Yellen talks about the project in a speech she will give later Monday at the independent Chicago Council on Global Affairs think tank.

“We are working with the G20 to agree on a global minimum tax rate that can end the race for which country goes [verokilpailussa] the lowest, ”says Yellen, said Axios, who was familiar with the text of the pre-written speech in advance.

Yellen is the US Federal Reserve former CEO and a former professor of economics at the University of Berkley. From 1997 to 1999, he was chairman of the President’s Council of Financial Advisers.