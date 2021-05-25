Taxation The taxpayer made a mistake about medical fees that could change tens of thousands of tax refunds

According to Talouselämä, an error of ten euros concerning medical fees affects 30,000 Finns.

Osalle Finns have been charged too much medical care in last year’s taxation, says the Tax Administration on its website.

According to the tax administration, compulsory unemployment insurance contributions have not been taken into account in the calculation of the medical contribution.

Due to the adjustment of the medical fee, the amount of the residual tax or tax refund may change.

Economic life by the error concerns 30,000 people who have received a tax ruling. For most of these, the change to a residual tax or tax refund is less than ten euros.

The error can also change the tax refund payment date or residual tax due dates.

The tax administration says it will correct the error automatically and send new tax rulings to the taxpayers affected by the error and to their spouses.

New tax rulings will be sent by the end of October.