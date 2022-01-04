Taxation The taxpayer believes to check the tax card immediately, more than 750,000 people can expect a nasty surprise

More than 750,000 income limits were exceeded last year. As your income changes, you may want to update your tax card’s earnings limit.

Tax administration calls for new tax cards to be reviewed to avoid unpleasant surprises next Christmas. Last year, the income of more than 750,000 people exceeded the income limit indicated on the tax card, the Tax Administration says in a press release.

If your work situation or income has changed, it is likely that the income limit of your tax card will also need to be updated with up-to-date income information. 75% of all tax card applications were made last year at OmaVero.

The first half of January is the most popular time to change the tax card for the current year. According to the tax administration, more than 360,000 new tax cards were issued in January last year.

“Although more than two million people made changes to their tax cards over the past year, unfortunately not everyone remembered or noticed the change in their own. This means that the December financial year has been a nasty surprise in many economies,” says the chief inspector. Päivi Ylitalo In the tax administration bulletin.

The income limit of a person’s tax card is estimated on the basis of previous income.

To the tax card the marked income limit is for 11 months, ie February-December, not the whole calendar year.

“Some people make a new tax card unnecessarily because they mistakenly consider the income limit marked on the tax card to be the income limit for the whole year. However, at the bottom of the tax card you can find an estimate of the income for the whole year,” says Ylitalo.

If the tax administration’s estimate of this year’s income seems to be wrong, you should make a new tax card in time at OmaVero.

“When the income limit and the tax rate are right at the beginning of the year, they pay taxes on their income evenly throughout the year,” says Ylitalo.

Paperback the postage of tax cards will cost about three million euros at the turn of the year.

“Therefore, we hope that customers will switch to using Suomi.fi messages,” says Communications Manager. Nilla Hietamäki.

Paper tax cards will arrive for customers no later than mid-January.

You can opt out of the tax administration’s paper mail by enabling Suomi.fi messages. After that, you will receive an email notification whenever there is a new tax issue in OmaVero.